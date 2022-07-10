If you read last week’s article, here’s some more nuggets from the Book of Philippians The Living Bible paraphrased. I may repeat some ‘cause I think they’re worth repeating. Remember, read Philippians in the King James Version and I do, to verify the interpretation.
Philippians 1:11, “May you always be doing those good, kind things which show that you are a child of God for this will bring much praise and glory to the Lord.” Chapter 2:3 “don’t be selfish, don’t live to make good impression on others. Be humble, thinking of others as better than yourself. Don’t just think of your own affairs but be interested in others too, in what they are doing.”
Verses 12 & 13 Paul is instructing the christians to do….”dearest friends”…..you must be even more careful to do the good the things that result from being saved, obeying God with deep reverence, shrinking back from all that may displease Him. For God is at work within you, helping you want to obey Him and then helping you do what He wants.
Verses 14-16 “In everything you do, stay away from complaining and arguing so that no one can speak a word of blame against you. You are to live clean innocent lives as children of God in a world dark and full of people who are crooked and stubborn. Sine out among them like beacons of light, holding out to them the Word of Life.” (Sounds like today doesn’t it?)
Paul went on to tell them not to worry about anything but to pray about everything and not forget to thank Him for His answers and then goes on to say “fix your thoughts on what is true and good and right. Think about things that are pure and lovely and dwell on the fine good things in others. Think about all you can praise God for and be glad about it.” Then in verse 13 we are reminded that “I can do everything God asks me to do with the help of Christ who gives me strength and power.”
Now to finish with the ‘nuggets’ I have gleaned from Philippians Ch.3:1 the Amplified Bible. “For the rest my brethren, delight yourselves in the Lord and continue to rejoice that you are in Him….” Til next time as Peter says, “pray you grow in grace and the knowledge of the Lord Jesus.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.