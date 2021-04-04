I think anyone reading this will agree that the United States of America as well as the whole world is in one BIG mess! The more I learn, the more troubled I become. My concern isn’t just for my grandchildren but for all the young people who will inherit this world with it’s decadence. And lest I sound too pessimistic, let me say right here that Psalm 103:17-18, the Passion Translation, “But Lord, your endless love stretches from one eternity to the other, unbroken and unrelenting toward those who fear You and those who bow face down in awe before You. Your faithfulness to keep every gracious promise You’ve made passes from parents to children, to grandchildren and beyond. You are faithful to all those who follow Your ways and keep Your word.” Such a comforting scripture! But we must not forget Jesus own words in Matthew 24. But before I go there let me share this from the KJV Genesis 6:1-2, 4-8. “And it came to pass, when men began to multiply on the face of the earth and daughters were born unto them, that the son of God saw that the daughters of men that they were fair; (beautiful) and they took them wives of all they chose.” Who were the sons of God? Fallen angels! Sons of God in the Hebrew test, identify them as Nephilim; here and in Numbers 13:33. “And there we saw the giants, the sons of Anak which came of the giants:” giant or giants are mentioned 18 other times in scripture. V5, And God saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth and that every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.
You may ask, “why these scriptures?” Well, lets go to the New Testament, Matthew 24:4-14, “Take heed that no one deserves you. For many will come in My name, saying, “I am the Christ and will deceive many. And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not troubled; for all these things must come to pass but the end is not yet. For nations will rise against nations and kingdom against kingdom. And there will be famines, pestilences, and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginnings of sorrow. Then they will deliver you up to tribulation and kill you and you will be hated by all nations for My name’s sake. And then many will be offended, will betray one another and will hate one another. Then many false prophets will rise up and deceive many. And because lawlessness will abound, the love of many will grow Cole. But he who endures to the end will be saved.” Saved! John 3:16, Passion Trans. “For this is how much God loved the world- He gave His one and only, unique Son as a gift, so now everyone who believe in Him will never perish but experience everlasting life.” Think I forgot I mentioned the giants or Nephilim? Satan knew god’s plan to send His only begotten Son into this world, so he tried to prevent the pure seed of God from entering, so he sent his fallen angels, the Nephilim to cohabit with the daughters of men. In other words, the Nephilim married the daughters of men and children born of them were giants, some as tall as 18 ft. And definitely not the pure seed of God. I don’t have space to give all the scripture references. It is an interesting study. Yes, there are still many good people upon earth but we must never forget, they were warned in Noah’s day. So we need to be sure we have accepted the Gift of salvation and be ready, whenever! Just saying.
