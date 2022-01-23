3/22/17 reprint I have been stunned by what comes out of some people’s mouths. Some of it crude, vulgar, ignorant, and venomous. On the other hand, the smooth, deceitful, manipulative, critical twisting of facts (I guess you’d call that lying) is so prevalent.
I remember that many years ago, there was a detective program on T.V. where the detective said, “Give me the facts, just the facts”. Well, me too, just give me the facts and I will form my own opinion. It has been said that the reason some people are going the wrong way is because they think they can get what they want without having to believe the truth, or give the truths serious consideration. (I guess that’s enough of my opinion, but let me share the truth with you.)
In Matthews 13:34, Jesus didn’t pull any punches when talking to the Pharisees. He said, “You offspring of vipers! How can you speak good things when you are evil (wicked)? For out of the fullness (the overflow, the abundance) of the heart the mouth speaks.” And in Matthew 15:18-19a, he said, “But whatever comes out of the mouth comes from the heart.” Pretty clear, don’t you think?
In the book of Proverbs, the purpose of the book is to impart skillful and Godly wisdom, dealing with the art of living, and it bases wisdom solidly on the fear of the Lord. This reverence for God is set forth as the path to life and security. In verses 20-21 of ch. 4, we read, “My son, attend to my words! Consent and submit to my sayings. Let them not depart from your sight! Keep them in the center of your heart.”
So, what is some of the wise, godly advice we need to remember? Philippians 4:6-7 in the Amplified Bible says, “Do not fret or have any anxiety about anything, but in every circumstance and in everything by prayer and petition (definite requests) with thanksgiving, continue to make your wants known to God. And God’s peace (which passes all understanding) will keep you mind and heart (at peace).”
Why pray? I Peter 5:7, “casting all your care on HIm, for He cares for you.”
And how do you do that? Proverbs 3:5-6. “Trust in the Lord with All your heart and lean not on your own understanding, but in all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct (and make straight and plain) you paths.”
Oh, one last thought. II Chronicles 16:9 says, “For the eyes of the Lord run to and fro throughout the whole earth to show himself strong in behalf of those whose hearts are blameless toward Him.”
