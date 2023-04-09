REPRINT:
With all of the chaos in the world today a word of encouragement is always good. A favorite verse for me is Psalm 3:3 in the Amplified Bible, which says, “But You, O Lord, are a shield for me, my glory, and they lifter of my head.” Many times I will put someone else’s name there instead of mine.
A shield is used for defense, but here it means, He The Lord is our protector and to “lift up the head” can mean to restore or to bring back to a right relationship with God. (by repentance)
Then there’s another verse in II Chronicles chapter 16 verse 9. “For the eyes of the Lord run to and fro throughout the whole earth to show Himself strong in behalf of those whose heart are blameless toward Him”
To show Himself strong in behalf of those whose hearts are blameless toward HIm, to me is amazing! He is looking for those who need His help, for we read, “His mercies are new every morning.
In II Corinthians 1:3 we read that He is the Father of sympathy (pity and mercy) and the God [Who is the the Source] of every comfort (consolation and encouragement). (and the fourth verse is too good to not quote.) Who comforts (consoles and encourages) us in every trouble (calamity and affliction), so that we may also be able to comfort (calamity and affliction) those who are in any kind of trouble or distress, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God.
So Good!
