Have you ever had a problem forgiving someone for whatever? I have. I have had several instances when I had a problem with someone. One time in particular, I struggled with un forgiveness for about 3 years. Finally after having to push down my anger, I went to my pastor at that time and said ‘this stuff is destroying me, for I don’t believe a christian can feel this way, I need prayers.’ I don’t remember anything he prayed, except the part that set me free. And that was that God would erase the sating of the memory.
And God did! Praise His Name! Now why do I mention that? I wonder if many ever really thing of the power of what we call the Lord’s Prayer? And His instruction about when and how to pray? In the Passion Translation in Matthew 6:5, Jesus said ‘whenever you pray, be sincere and not like the pretenders who love the attention they receive while praying before others…’ and the Message Bible says it this way, ‘and when you come before God, don’t turn that into a theatrical procedure either, do you think God sits in a box set?
V.14 In prayer there is connection between what God does and what you do. You can’t get forgiveness from God, for instance, without also forgiving others. If you refuse to do your part, you cut yourself off from God’s part.’ And in the Living Bible paraphrased, verses 7-8 say, ‘don’t recite the same prayer over and over as the heathen do..remember your Father in Heaven knows exactly what you need before you ask Him! So, pray along these lines; Our Father in Heaven, we honor Your Holy Name. We ask that Your Kingdom will come now. May Your will be done on earth just as it is in Heave. Give us this day our daily bread (this is meaning our daily spiritual, emotional and physical needs.’
Jesus is teaching us to acknowledge Father God as our provider of all we need each day. The Greek and Hebrew Matthew can be translated “Give us this day our bread for tomorrow or continued bread). And lead us not into temptation; see James 1:13-14 meaning, don’t let us be put into the ordeal of testing, and deliver us from the evil one. Amen. V.14-15 Your Heavenly Father will forgive you if you forgive those who sin against you, but if you refuse to forgive them, He will not forgive. For thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever. Amen.’ Very important Word!
