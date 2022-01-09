One of my favorite Psalms is 91. It begins by saying “He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most high shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.” The shadow means defense or protection, it’s defining the secret place. Also a secret place is mentioned in Matthew 6:6-7 where Jesus said, “but thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.” Personally, my secret place is in my bed. No interruptions, its quiet, peaceful quiet for me. My knees won’t let me get down anymore so that is one of my favorite secret places. But there are two particular verses in Psalms 91 that I like real well, verses 11 and 12. “For He shall give His angels charge over thee to keep thee in all thy ways. They shall bear thee up in their hands, lest thou dash thy foot against a stone.”
Satan quoted wrongly that verse when Jesus was led into the wilderness to be tempted; IF thou be the son of God, cast thyself down; (the devil had set him up on the pinnacle of the temple) for it is written, He shall give His angels charge concerning thee; and their hands they shall bear thee up lest at anytime thou dash thy foot against a stone. Anytime is not in the original, the devil added a few words. You know don’t you, that the promise is for all who have done this, the following: “Because He hath set His love upon me, therefore I will deliver him; I will set him on high because he hath known My name. He shall call upon Me and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble, I will deliver him and honor him with long life will I satisfy him, and show him My salvation.” Vs 14-16.
Now if that is not encouraging enough, what about these words taken from Psalms 103:8-14, “The Lord is merciful and gracious, slow to anger and plenteous in mercy. He will not always chide; neither will He keep His anger forever. He hath not dealt with us after our sins; nor rewarded us according to our iniquities, for as the heaven is high above the earth, SO GREAT is His mercy toward them that fear Him. As far as the east is from the west, so far hath He removed our transgression from us. Like a father pity his children, the Lord pity them that fear Him. For He knoweth our frame; He remembereth that we are dust.” Bless the Lord o my soul and all that is within me!
