I have put my reading of the New Testament temporarily on hold because of a reference to a verse in the book of Proverbs that was very interesting. So began my study of Proverbs which I will share with you some of the things I have gleaned as I have chased references and translations from the Amplified Bible and the Passion Translation. I will try to remember to note which translation I am quoting; so here goes.
Proverbs 15:32, Amplified, “He who refuses and ignore instruction despises himself, but he who heeds reproof gets understanding.” Pro. 16:2 “All the ways of a man are pure in his own eyes, but the Lord weighs the spirits (thoughts and intents of the heart).” This verse then referenced I Samuel 16:76, “For the Lord sees not as a man sees; for man looks on the outward appearance but the Lord looks on the heart.” Then that referenced to a verse in Hebrews 4:13, “He knows about everyone, everywhere. Everything about us is bare and wide open to the all seeing eyes of our living God; nothing can be hidden from Him to whom we must explain all that we have done.” (The Living Bible) Now back to Proverbs 21:2 “Every way of a man is right in his own eyes but the Lord weighs and tries the heart.” Amplified. This referenced to Proverbs 24:12 “If you profess ignorance and say, behold we did not know this and does not He Who weighs and ponders the heart perceives and considers it? And He Who guards your life, does not He knows it? And shall not He render to you and every man according to his works?
Now makes me wonder what questions may arise in some people’s thoughts, but following are some VERY encouraging words: Psalm 37:23-24 Amplified “The steps of a good man are directed and established by the Lord when he delights in his way and he busies himself with every step: though he falls he shall not be utterly cast down for the Lord grasps his hand in support and upholds him.” (I have to pause and say “Wonderful Lord”!)
Proverbs 3:5-6 Amplified “Lean on, trust in and be confident in the Lord with all your heart and mind and do not rely on your own insight or understanding, in all your ways know, recognize and acknowledge Him and He will direct and make straight and plain your path.” What do you think? Thought provoking?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.