I have been reading in the book of Ezekiel lately and in the 33rd chapter there are some really thought provoking verses, they reminded me of a verse in I Thessalonians 5:14, KJV. It says this, “Now we exhort you, brethren, warn them that are unruly, comfort the feeble minded, support the weak, be patient toward all men.”
By the way, feeble minded means in this verse, faint hearted, those who lose heart in any battle, depressed. So I asked someone once if they minded being corrected, in this certain situation, and they huffily said “yes”. So would you mind being corrected? If you were mistaken in something you were doing or saying? Not for me to tell you but these scriptures in Ezekiel may be enlightening. Prophets and priests were often called watchmen, to warn the people for God.
Verse 18, chapter 3 in Ezekiel; “When I say unto the wicked, Thou shalt surely die (referring to the death penalty for unreported sin) and thou gives him not warning, nor speakest to warn the wicked from their wicked ways, to save his life; the same wicked man shall die in his inequity; but his blood will I require at thine hand.
V.19 Yet if thou warn the wicked, and he turn not from his ways, he shall die in his inequity, but thou hast delivered thy soul.
V.20 When a righteous man doth turn from his righteousness, and commit inequity, and I lay a stumbling block before him, he shall die in his sin because thou hast not given him warning, he shall die in his sin and his righteousness which he hath done shall not be remembered; but his blood will I require at thine hand.
V. 21 Never the less if thou warn the righteous man that the righteous sin not and he doth not sin, he shall surely live because he is warned; also thou hast delivered thy soul.”
Whoa! Talk about a mine field! BUT we must remember in Thessalonians it says “be patient toward all men. In another translation It says “all the while considering thyself lest thou also be tempted.” Soo, how do you interpret these verses? Surely takes humility and definitely being led by the Holy Spirit and much love. I urge you to read the whole 33rd chapter.
