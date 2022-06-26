If you read the articles I write, you probably know how I research several translations and paraphrases but in so doing, you or I will find that most of the time they say the same thing, only worded different. So this is taken from the Living Bible, paraphrased. I’m now reading the book of Romans. So to begin in Romans 6:23 we read “For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.”
Let me interject a scripture here from the Passion Translation from which I hope you see the thought that is needed when interpreting scripture, for instance Verse 6, Chapter 3 from Proverbs. “Don’t think for a moment you know it all.” Some people want to give THEIR opinion! But back to Romans 6:16, “Don’t you realize that you can choose your own master? You can choose sin (with death) or else obedience (with acquittal). The one to whom you offer yourself - he will take you and be your master and you will be his slave. (This is an illustration of slaves and masters, easy to understand cause you were once, at your own choosing, slaves to all kinds of sin) Chapter 8:13 and we should not be like cringing, fearful slaves but we should behave like God’s very own children, adopted into the bosom of His family and calling to Him, “Father Father.”
For His Holy Spirit speaks to us deep in our hearts and tells us that we really are God’s children- for all God gives to His Son Jesus is now ours too. But if we are to share His glory, we must also share His suffering. Yet what we suffer now is nothing compared to the glory He will give us later. And Jesus told us that “in this world we will have tribulation.” I think we all agree there are some real hard bumps in life’s road that we travel. Chapter 8:28 “And know that all that happens to us is working for our good if we love God and are fitting into His plans.”
Chapter 12:12 tells us, “Be glad for all God is planning for you. Be patient in trouble and prayerful always.” Chapter 13:11 tells us “another reason for right living is this; you know how late it is; time is running out. Wake up for the coming of the Lord is nearer than when we first believed.” Chapter 15:33 “And now may our God who gives peace, be with you all. Amen.”
