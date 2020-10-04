I like to compare translations and as I was reading from II Timothy 3 recently, I was running references on verse 5 which says (in NKJ) “having a form (image) of godliness but denying it’s power. And from such people turn away!” What kind of people is the christian to “turn away” from? Turn away from, meaning “to have nothing to do with, to avoid.” #665 Strong’s Concordance verse 2-4 tells us who. For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, unloving, unforgiving, slanderers, without self control, brutal, despisers of good, traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God.
(Whoa! That’s a bunch of messed up people who practice any one or more of these). And what does it mean, “denying it’s power?” The power they deny is the heart of christianity. II Timothy 2:19 tells us “the solid foundation of God stands, having this seal; the Lord knows those who are His and let everyone who names the names of Christ (or the Lord) depart from iniquity.” (Wrongdoing) We have the fact of a risen Redeemer, the truth of the inspired Word (Bible) and the indwelling of the Holy Spirit working within believers and transforming their lives. Thats the power its speaking of! The first verse of chapter 3 in II Timothy begins by saying “but know this, that in the last days perilous times will come.” Meaning harsh, savage, difficult, painful, fierce. The words describe a society that is barren of virtue (moral righteousness or excellence) but abounding with vices. Are we there yet?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.