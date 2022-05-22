Recently I heard someone say, “Some people have more faith in what they can do than in what the Word of God says.” Of course I mean the Bible when I say the Word of God. I’ll leave that one for you to figure out since even if I gave you an example, some would be offended. Proverbs 14:15 tells us, “the simpleton believes every word he hears, but the prudent man looks and considers well where he is going.” Enough said?
Consider the following II Samuel 23:3-4…When one rules over men righteously, ruling in the fear of God. He dawns on them like the morning light when the sun rises on a cloudless morning, when the tender grass springs out of the earth through clear shining after rain. Proverbs 15:3 The eyes of the Lord are in every place, keeping watch upon the evil and the good and Hebrews 4:13 says,”And not a creature exists that is concealed from His sight but all things are open and exposes, naked and defenseless to the eye of Him with Whom we have to do.” Hmm, ALL things? Thats what it says, even our thoughts. Jesus said in the gospel of Matthew, Mark and Luke. He speaks about evil thoughts and in I Corinthians 3:20, we are told that “the lord knows the thoughts of the wise.” Hebrews 4:12 we are told that the Word of God that speaks is alive and full of power exposing and sifting and analyzing and judging the very thoughts and purposes of the heart.”
All of this then reminds me of Colossians 3:17 that says “And what so ever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by Him.” Our thoughts and our actions mean something. Nothing hidden? Does these verses cause some serious thinking? Jesus said “As a man thinketh in his heart so is he.” Some people have a problem with forgiving themselves for past transgressions but in the Passion Translation there is a verse in I John 1:9 that is comforting. “But if we freely admit our sins when His light uncovers them, He will be faithful to forgive us every time. God is just to forgive us our sins because of Christ and He will continue to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” Good news! Psalm 91:4 Because He has set His love upon me, therefore I will deliver Him…
