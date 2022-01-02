A Different View

If you read last week’s column, you will remember that I quoted from the book of Habakkuk. Let me quote again from some different translations. In the Young’s Literal Translation chapter 3 verse 19; “Jehovah the Lord is my strength and He doth make my feet like hind’s and on my high places causer me to tread.”
Let me note here again, that a hind mentioned is a red female deer or stag, general found only in the Middle East. Hind’s feet? High places? Let’s see how it reads in the Amplified Bible. Verse 19 “The Lord God is my Strength, my personal bravery and my invincible army; He makes my feet like hind’s feet and will make me to walk, not stand still in terror but to walk and make spiritual progress upon my high places of trouble, suffering or responsibility.”
Those words are comforting, assuring and let’s look at Psalm 91:1-2, “He who dwells in the secret place of the most high shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty, I will say of the Lord. He is my refuge and my fortress; My God, in Him I will trust.” Why? Read the rest of the chapter. I especially like verse II, “For He shall give His angels charge over you, to keep you in all your ays. Verses 14-16 is especially meaningful to me. “Because he (you or I) has set his love upon Me, therefore I will deliver him; I will set him on high because he has known My name.
He shall call upon Me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble; I will deliver him and honor him. With long life I will satisfy him and show him My salvation.” NKJV. The rich promises of this whole chapter are dependent upon one’s meeting exactly the conditions of the first two verse.
To close, these two verses taken from Proverbs 3:5-6 are clinchers. “Trust God from the bottom of your heart, don’t try to figure out everything on your own. Listen for God’s voice in everything you do, everywhere you go; He’s the one who will keep you on track.” MSC Bible.
So what does this have to do with the mention of the hind? The hind is sure footed, climbing mountains fearlessly no matter how rough the terrain may be. Life can be tough. Jesus said so. He said you will have tribulation in THIS world but fear not, for He has overcame this world, and through Him…
