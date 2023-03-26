We all know what pray is and how to pray, or dow we? Have you ever been to a prayer meeting where someone there can pray you under the table so to say? I have been there and when that person/s were through, they say “didn’t we have a wonderful meeting”? Well, we have clear instruction in Matthew 6 as to how to pray. It’s interesting how its worded in the Message Bible. Here’s how it’s said; “And when you come before God, don’t turn that into a theatrical production either. All these people making a regular show out of their prayers, hoping for stardom!
Do you think God sits in a box seat? Here’s what I want you to do. Find a quiet, secluded place so you won’t be tempted to role play before God. Just be there as simply and honest as you can mange. The focus will shift from you to God and you will begin to sense His grace. The world is full of so called prayer warriors who are prayer ignorant.
They’re full of formulas and programs and advice, peddling nonsense. This is your Father you are dealing with and He knows better than you what you need. With a God like this loving you, you can pray very simply like this; (this is from the Amplified Bible) “Our Father who is in Heaven, hallowed (kept holy) be Your name. Your kingdom come, Your will be done on earth as it is in Heaven. Give us this day our daily bread and forgive us our debts as we also forgive our debtors and lead us not into temptation but deliver us from the evil one. For Yours is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever. Amen.”
We need to remember that our daily bread is Jesus; the Bread of Life or our life as well as our physical bread. Jesus is teaching us that Father God is our provider of all we need, and the ‘lead us not into temptation’ means don’t let us be put into the ordeal of testing. God never tempts us! And the word forever means until the end of all the universes and when we pray, make sure you forgive the faults of others for if we don’t, our Father withholds forgiveness from us. One last verse taken from Isaiah 65:24. “And it shall be that before they call I will answer; and while they are yet speaking I will hear.”
