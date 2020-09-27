In the book of II Timothy 3:1 we read, “But know this, that in the last days perilous (meaning difficult, harsh, violent or fierce) times will come.” Jesus also told us such in Matthew 24, and He said, “don’t be afraid” or “fear not”. And in the Passion Translation it reads thus. “But you need to be aware that in the final days the culture of society WILL become extremely fierce and difficult for the people of God”. Let me sum up the following verses, people will be self centered, lovers of self, obsessed with money, boastful, arrogant, prideful, mockers of all that is right, ungrateful, ungodly, addicted to hateful and malicious slander, ferocious, belligerent, haters of what is good and right, unrestrained, bigoted, conceited, some may pretend to have respect for God.
I have had a few people tell me they don’t want to hear it. Some even saying if you’re going to start talking about (things going on today) that, I’m leaving. Personally, I want to be informed, I want to make up my own mind, not lied to and expected to believe it! I found it interesting in researching scripture I read the following. “For the time is coming when they will no longer listen and respond to the healing words of truth because they will become selfish and proud. They will seek out teachers with soothing words that line up with their desires, saying just what they want to hear. They will close their ears to the truth and believe nothing but fables and myths. (II Timothy 4:3-4) I wonder how many people are like that? Wow! This is definitely not going the way I originally intended this article to go! There is a verse in Psalm 14 that says, “Only a withering soul would say to himself, “There is no God.” I like the King James Version better, it says this. “The fool hath said in his heart, thee is no God.
They are corrupt, they have done abominable works, there is none (the fool, the wicked) that doeth good.” What are we to do? Th world is a mess! What of those of us who are tired of the going ons. There is an answer! Proverbs 3:5-6, Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct your paths. Did you notice that the word paths is plural, meaning more than one? This path I am on I have never traveled before. Where is it going? I don’t know, but I DO know I will follow Him wherever He leads me.
