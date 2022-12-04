Have you ever said ‘how could they have the heart to do that?’ A man’s true nature is not always visible! What kind of heart is it that can kill a baby, abuse a child or helpless person, abuse an animal, who can lie, deliberately, destroy another person’s reputation, someone who will compromise that which is morally wrong; just for personal gain?
I began to search for scripture that talked about the heart, so in Proverbs 3:1-6, KJV we read, ‘My son, forget not my law; but let thine heart keep my commandments; for length of days and long life and peace, shall they add to thee. Let not mercy and truth forsake thee; bind them about thy neck; write them upon the table of thine heart; so shalt thou find favor and good understanding in the sight of God and man. (Self sufficiency and self confidence has been the ruin of mankind ever since the fall.) Theres a starting point as Proverbs 4:23 tells us. “Keep thy heart with all diligences for out of it are the issues of life.” The Passion Translation say it this way, ‘So above all, guard the affections of your heart, for they affect all that you are.’ (The Hebrew word Leave is the most common word for heart. It includes our thoughts , our will, discernment and affections.) The following is taken from the Passion Translation, Matthew 12:346-37 which I think makes it plain.
“For what has been stored up in your hearts will be heard in the overflow of your words! When virtue is stored within, the hearts of good and upright people will produce good fruit. But when evil is hidden within, those who are evil will produce evil fruit. You can be sure of this; when the day of judgement comes, everyone will be held accountable for every careless word he has spoken. Your very words will be used as evidence against you and your words will declare you either innocent or guilty.” Ohhh my! Dear Lord, let the words of my mouth and the meditations of my heart be acceptable in thy sight my Lord and my Redeemer!
