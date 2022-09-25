Theres several scriptures I could begin with and hope you get the direction with which I am going, especially a direction that may test preconceived ideas. But did you the following verses are commands? Proverbs 3:5-6 KJV “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct thy paths. Notice the word paths is plural meaning more than one. These are not only commands but ‘He shall direct your paths’ is a promise. I think we’d all agree that some of our paths have been difficult, in fact they have been hard. We live in a troubled world right now and some paths just plain stink! But the secret is plainly stated in the 1st phrase, trust, trust in the Lord. Sure, we may ask why concerning some experiences, but again, we are not to lean on our own understanding. Phillipians 1:6 will help us not to lean on our own understanding.
This is from the Living Bible paraphrased, “And I am sure that God who began the good work within you will keep right on helping you grow in His grace until His task within you is finally finished on that day when Jesus Christ returns.” And in the book of Jude, verses 24 and 25 “And now all glory to Him who alone is God who saves us through Jesus Christ our lord; yes splendor and majesty, all power and authority are His from the beginning, His they are His they evermore shall be. And He is able to keep you from slipping and falling away, and to bring you, sinless and perfect into His glorious presence with mighty shouts of everlasting joy”. Amen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.