A Different View

I believe someone, whoever that reads this, needs to hear these words from he book of Hebrews. I know I needed to hear them again! Hebrews 4:13-16. The following is from the Passion Translation but the rest is from the Amplified Bible. Verse 13,
“There is not one person who can hide their thoughts from God, for nothing that we do remains a secret and nothing created is concealed but everything is exposed and defenseless before His eyes, to whom we must render account.”
I won’t make any comment but will let the words speak for themselves. But the following is from the Amplified Bible Verse 13-16. “And not a creature exists that is concealed from His sight, but all things are open and exposed, naked and defenseless to the eyes of Him with whom we have to do.
In as much as we have a great high Priest who has already ascended and passed through the heaven, Jesus the Son of God, let us hold fast our confession of faith in Him. For we do not have a High Priest who is unable to understand and sympathize and have a shared feeling with our weaknesses and infirmities and liability to the assaults of temptation, but one who has been tempted in every respect as we are, yet without sinning. Let us then fearlessly and confidently and boldly draw near to the throne of grace. The throne of God’s unmerited favor to us sinners that we may receive mercy for our failures and find grace to help in good time for every need, appropriate help and well timed help coming just when we need it.”
