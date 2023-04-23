Theres a couple verses in the Book of Ecclesiastes that are particularly interesting, quoted here from the New King James Version, chapter 1:9, “That which has been is what will be, that which is done is what will be done. And there is nothing new under the sun.” And chapter 3:15, “That which has already been, and what is to be has already been and God requires an account of what is past.”
Hmmm, interesting. So in reading Psalm 94 recently, I saw a correlation with the verses from Psalm 94, “Lord God, to whom vengeance belongs, let your glory shine out. Arise and judge the earth; sentence the proud to the penalties they deserve. Lord how long shall the wicked be allowed to triumph and exult? Hear their insolence! See their arrogance! How these men of evil boast! See them oppressing your people, O Lord, afflicting those You love. They murder widows, immigrants and orphans for “The Lord isn’t looking”, they say, “and besides, He doesn’t care.” Fools! Is God deaf and blind- He who makes ears and eyes? He punishes the nations - won’t He also punish you? He knows everything- doesn’t He also know what you are doing? The Lord is fully aware of how limited and futile the thoughts of man kind are so He helps us by punishing us. This makes us follow His paths and gives us respite from our enemies while God traps them and destroys them. The Lord will not forsake His people, for they are His prize. Judgement will again be just and all the upright will rejoice. Who will protect me from the wicked? Who will be my shield? I would have died unless the Lord had helped me. I screamed “I’m slipping Lord!”
And He was kind and saved me. Lord when doubt fills my mind, when my heart is in turmoil, quiet me and give me renewed hope and cheer. Will you permit a corrupt government to rule under Your protection- a government permitting wrong to defeat right? Do You approve of those who condemn the innocent to death? No! The Lord my God is my fortress- the mighty Rock where I can hide. God has made the sins of evil men to boomerang upon them! He will destroy them by their own plans. Jehovah our God will cut them off.” Taken from the Living Bible paraphrased. Sounds familiar as well as encouraging.
