Have you ever read something and couldn’t tell what you had just read? I have! Maybe it is like praying “prayer less prayers”. Have you ever done that? So, I decided when reading the following, after reading and re-reading, this is too good not to share with you. It’s from the Passion Translation, Psalm 19:7-14. It goes as follows, Titled God’s Story in the Scriptures.
“ God’s word is perfect in every way, how it revives our souls! His laws lead us to truth and His ways change the simple into the wise. His teaching make us joyful and radiate His light; His precepts are so pure! His commands, how they challenge us to keep close to His heart! The revelation light of His word makes my spirit shine radiant. Everyone of the Lord’s commands is right; following them brings cheer. Nothing He says ever needs to be changed. The rarest treasures of life are found in His truth. That’s why I prize God’s word like others prize the finest gold. Nothing brings the soul such sweetness as seeking His living words. For they warn us, His servants and keep us from following the wicked ways, giving a lifetime guarantee; great success to every obedient soul! Without this Revelation- light, how would I ever detect the waywardness of my heart? Lord, forgive my hidden flaws whenever you find them. Keep cleansing me, God and keep me from my secret, selfish sins; may they never run over me! For only then will I be free from fault and remain innocent of rebellion. So may the words of my mouth, my meditation- thoughts and every movement of my heart be always pure and pleasing, acceptable before Your eyes, my only Redeemer, my Protector-God.”
(I SO wanted to underline some phrases and words but I will leave that to the Holy Spirit.)
