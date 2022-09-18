I wonder if most people ever stop to think that life is a series of transitions or changes. In the book of Mark, Chapter 4, Jesus is teaching about the kingdom of God, but I found that in his illustration one could also see verse 28 as an illustration of the transitions that take place in each of our lives.”First the blade, then the ear, then the full grain in the ear.” Perhaps another way to see “changes, is first we’re babies, then teenagers, then adults. Oh, well, maybe nobody things the way I do.
But Proverbs 3:5-8, is an interesting and profound statement. Verse 5 begins as follows; Lean on, trust in, AND be confident in the Lord with all your heart and mind and do not rely on your own insight OR understanding. V6. In all your ways know, recognize AND acknowledge Him, and He will direct AND make straight And plain your paths. (Don’t you think that says we travel many paths in our lifetime or that life is a series of transitions?)
And why should we do so (trust the Lord that is)? V.7 Be not wise in your own eyes; revert away from evil. Why? V.8 It shall be health to your nerves AND sinews, and marrow and moistening to your bones. Wow! Meditate on that one!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.