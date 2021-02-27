NBC News‘ “Meet the Press” displayed new data Sunday that demonstrates a shift in the demographics of political parties in the United States. Data from an NBC News poll showed that more blue-collar workers might be joining the Republican Party.
“Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd noted that “both parties are undergoing massive changes in who their voters are.” According to NBC News, “one massive shift is coming in employment: the kinds of jobs Democrats and Republicans hold. There are signs across racial and ethnic demographic groups that Republicans are becoming the party of blue-collar Americans and the change is happening quickly.”
Over the last 10 years, the percentage of “blue-collar voters” who describe themselves as Republicans grew by 12 points, while at the same time, the number in that group who identify as Democrat went down eight points.
The number of “white-collar voters” has remained mostly the same with a small increase for Democrats (one point) and a slight decrease for Republicans (one point).
NBC News reports that this might lead to a shift in policy proposals of the GOP. “Some signs of what this change could mean became visible just after the election when Republican voters aligned with former President Donald Trump called for larger Covid-19 relief payments from the government. A larger cash payout is not a policy choice one would normally associate with Republicans.”
Via The Daily Wire
