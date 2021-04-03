By: TOMMY PIGOTT
Well that was a disaster.Biden’s first press conference was filled with long, rambling, nonsense answers riddled with dodges, mistruths, staff talking points, and punts. He did not call on the majority of reporters in the room, including outlets that historically ask many of the hardest questions.
His answers on the filibuster were nonsensical – in discussing the filibuster, he highlighted how often Democrats used it “last year” – but nowhere was his failure more prominent than on the border crisis he has created:
He again denied there is a border crisis, saying he was “flattered people are coming,” and then claiming “this happens every single solitary year.”
He falsely claimed that the “vast majority” of illegal immigrant families are “being sent back.”
When he was asked about conditions created by his border crisis, Biden lashed out, responding, “that’s a serious question?
Instead of explaining how he’ll solve the crisis, he said “I can’t guarantee” swift action and quoted Confucius. He said he is not going to the border to see the crisis he has created because he doesn’t “want to become the issue.”
Asked why his administration is denying press access, Biden conceded he is purposefully waiting to provide transparency at border facilities.
That was…yikes. We now know why he was avoiding questions for so long. On issues like the border crisis, Biden has been avoiding questions because he has no answers to give, and that was clear for the American people to see.
