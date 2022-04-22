Was there a Republican criminal conspiracy to overturn the voting results of the 2020 Presidential election? Yes.
Were there high ranking Republican officials involved in the planning and the execution of this unlawful action? Yes.
Did former President Donald Trump use strong-arm intimidation tactics to coerce Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, to throw out certified votes in an attempt to obstruct Congress and overturn the election? Yes.
On December 31st, Republican Congressman Chip Roy sent Trump’s White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows the following text message: “The President should call everyone off. It’s the only path”. On January 1st, only five days before the deadly Capitol riots, Congressman Roy sent a follow up text, “If POTUS allows this to occur, we’re driving a stake through the heart of the Federal Republic”. Unless Mr. Roy is a modern-day Nostradamus with the ability to foretell the future, then he had prior knowledge of a worrisome up-coming event that he believed only President Trump had the authority to prevent.
Since the tragic events of 9/11, Homeland Security advises that if you “See something, Hear something, Say Something”, sadly Congressman Roy didn’t follow this very simple public service announcement. Instead he chose not to notify the Capitol Police, the F.B.I. or the Department of Justice. In fact, he didn’t even warn his fellow Congressmen of the dangers they would soon be facing. Let’s be clear folks, Accessory Before the Fact, is still a crime and you can be held criminally liable to the same extent as the principal.
Is it any wonder that Republicans are so against the Jan. 6th Select Committee and are still desperately clinging to the false narrative that the Capitol riots were the spontaneous, unplanned actions of a small handful of extreme radicals. Trump’s “Big Lie” of massive voter fraud was to create doubt in our elections, a smokescreen to conceal the real purpose of undermining American Democracy and thwarting the peaceful transfer of power and retaining Donald Trump as President.
In the ‘stupid is as stupid does’ department, Republican State Senator from Tennessee, Frank Nicely recently had these encouraging words of advice for homeless people, “Adolf Hitler once lived on the streets, yet he was able to pull himself up by the bootstraps and went on to lead a life that got him in the history books”
You can’t make this stuff up folks...please stay safe my friends.
