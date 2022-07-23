The awe inspiring athletic abilities of football great Herschel Walker, 3-time All American, 2-time All-Pro running back, winner of the Heisman Trophy and Maxwell Award has never been in question. He’s also been declared the the best college running back of all time, so without a doubt his title as the G.O.A.T has been well earned. But how does his impressive achievements on the football field translate to the rough and tumble world inside the American political arena?
Well, if his blatant lies, grandiose exaggerations, domestic violence accusations and admitted history of playing Russian roulette are any indication, one would be inclined to think not very well. Which of course would be completely wrong, instead lacking any background in public service or his embarrassingly lack of verifiable qualifications, make him the perfect Republican candidate. With a ringing endorsement from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the glowing enthusiastic support of Donald Trump, Mr. Walker is now the winner of Georgia’s Republican Senate primary.
In regards to the 2020 Presidential election, quite obviously Herschel believes that Trump won in a landslide. He also claims that Trump never said the election was stolen and that Joe Biden never received 50 million votes. Fun Fact: Trump lost! As far back as April of 2020, Trump said unless he won the Presidency, it would mean the election was stolen and that’s the same “Big Lie” that he’s been repeating almost every day since. And more than 81 million votes were cast for Joe Biden, the most for any Presidential candidate in U.S. history.
When asked about the Uvalde Elementary school shooting, Herschel’s incoherent response was “What I would like to do is, see it and everything and stuff”, next question. Even the world famous Cryptanalyst, Alan Turing, who broke the Enigma Code would have trouble deciphering this bit of rambling gibberish.
But never fear, Herschel has a very simple solution for all the gun violence facing America today, and I quote “A department that can look at young men, that’s looking at women, that’s looking at social media”! Now why didn’t somebody else ever think of that!
On the subject of Climate Change, Herschel seems to know almost as much as Donald Trump when it comes to predicting weather patterns: “Since we don’t control the air, our good air decided to float over to China’s bad air. So when China gets our good air, their bad air has got to move, so it moves over to our good air space”. Finally, the physics of atmospheric pollution made easy, everyone should now be able to breathe much easier.
On his background in law enforcement: Herschel says that he’s been in criminal justice all of his life, in fact he’s an FBI agent that trained at Quantico. He’s also proud to be an honorary deputy for the Cobb County Police Department. Fun Fact: Impersonating a federal officer is a crime punishable up to 3 years in prison and according to the Cobb County Police, there exists no record of Mr. Walker ever being part of the department.
Academic credentials: Herschel likes to boast that he graduated in the top 1% of his class at the University of Georgia and was named Valedictorian. That’s a remarkable achievement, a real American success story that anyone would be proud of.
Not So Fun Fact: Although Mr. Walker did attend the University of Georgia, he left early to pursue a career in NFL football, so sadly he never graduated or received a diploma. According to his campaign communication director, Mallory Blunt, not a single person in Georgia believes Herschel graduated at the top of his class or was Valedictorian, but that has no bearing on his ability to be a great Senator. Herschel is so prone to falsehoods, conspiracy theories and prevarications is it any wonder that he’s a perfect fit for the fantasy delusions of Trump World.
Amazingly, the Constitution lists only three qualifications to serve in the U.S. Senate: At least 30 yrs of age, 9 yrs of citizenship and one must be a resident of the state they wish to represent. Maybe it’s time as Americans that we strive for something better and demand just a little more. How about a morality clause, a psychological evaluation, an in-depth review of financial records and tax returns and any ties to a foreign government. I don’t think that’s too much to ask of the people chosen to represent this great Nation…please stay safe my friends.
