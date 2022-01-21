Trumpity, Trump, Trump, Trumpity, Trump, Trump! What’s that you say? Why that’s the sound of the world’s biggest sore loser and cry baby, twice impeached and resoundingly defeated former President Donald J. Trump. That’s right folks, believe it or not, but he’s back and our little Putin-lovin’ Buckaroo is kicking up dust out on the campaign trail, with his sights set on the upcoming 2022 mid-terms and of course the 2024 Presidential election.
Don’t worry, he still has a ragtag band of kool-aid drinking, ass kissing menagerie of enablers and court jesters to keep us all entertained. This time around, just don’t expect to see former V.P. Mike Pence. Because when you let a little thing like the threat of a public hanging keep you from following the Bossman’s orders, you’re bound to lose your membership card to the inner circle. Although every gang needs at least one wild and crazy guy, I’m afraid that the romper room, padded cell insanity of Rudy Giuliani has proven to be too much for even Donald Trump.
Because “Woe is me” is all we ever seem to hear from the Republicans, maybe it’s time to change the name of the Trump Party to the Pity Party. At his most recent rally in the state of Arizona, Trump was back spreading the “Big Lie” of a rigged election to the ravenous delight of the true believers. Once again, if the Democrats are truly cunning enough to steal a Presidential election, then removing Mitch McConnell from office should’ve been a piece of cake.
To the point of ad nauseam, we’ve heard Republicans claiming to be the party of law & order yet they continue to defy Congressional subpoenas and are against any investigations into the January 6th riots. After a U.S. Embassy was attacked in Libya, Former First Lady, Hillary Clinton, testified under oath for 11 hours before the Republican led Select Committee on Benghazi. In a live television broadcast seen around the world, she answered all questions without taking the 5th even once. Committee Chairman Republican Trey Gowdy said, because the American people have a right to know what happened, no stone will be left unturned.
For a U.S. Embassy more than 5,000 miles away from Washington D.C., over a span of two years there were a total of 10 Benghazi investigations. But for a deadly attack to overthrow our Democracy that happened on the steps of our Nation’s Capital and inside the Senate chambers, Republicans are in fear of any investigation. The Republican leadership have not only broken their Oath to the Constitution, but they’ve allowed the traitorous criminal actions of Donald Trump to continue unabated and even anointed him with “Absolute Immunity”.
Please stay safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.