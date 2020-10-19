The real loser in the first Presidential debate is the American people. A 90 minute infomercial of why Donald Trump, a man unconstrained by the truth is dangerously unqualified to be President of the United States. Spewing Soviet style propaganda and conspiracy theories like a KGB operative at a Frat party, the only thing missing was John Belushi yelling “FOOD FIGHT”. Moderator Chris Wallace lost control of the festivities shortly after the introductions were made. Trump’s debate strategy was simple, say anything, and above all remain the center of attention. But this was quite a shocking display even for Donald Trump. His erratic, at times incoherent, and unhinged rants were an embarrassment, not just to the U.S., but to the world. I must admit though, there hasn’t been a meltdown this impressive since the Wicked Witch of the West.
Trump’s altered state of reality continues unabated as he proclaims that “I’m back because I am a perfect physical specimen and I’m extremely young”! Well, I’m not sure Donald Trump should be considered the “gold Standard” for physical health, in fact Trump is 74 years of age and is listed as clinically obese. Trump also said that he could have walked out of Walter Reed Hospital 24 hours after going in. He went on to say “I didn’t even have to go in, frankly I think Covid would have went away on it’s own”.
The facts say otherwise Mr. President, before being care flighted to the hospital by the Marine One helicopter, you were given supplemental oxygen at the White House. Once arriving at Walter Reed you were attended to by more than 13 physicians, placed on oxygen and intravenously administered 8 grams, (the highest dosage allowed) of the experimental drug cocktail, Regeneron. You were also given, Dexamethasone, a super steroid used for those with severe lung infections and Remdesivir used in the treatment of Ebola. In addition, you received Melatonin, Famotidine, Zinc, vitamin D and aspirin. If only the more than 200,010 American citizens that have died from the Coronavirus could have received such early testing, treatment and care. Donald Trump’s treatment didn’t include, Hydroxychloroquine, ultraviolet light, or an injection of disinfectant...I wonder why. So with the first debate behind us, were there any startling new revelations? Well for one, Trump let us know that he “Brought back Big Ten Football, saying, “It was me and I’m very happy to do it, and the people of Ohio are very proud of me”. Just like every school-yard bully, Trump was back to name calling and hurling insults, “Hey Joe, you’re a liar, you graduated last in your class and not first”. Trump boasted that drug prices will soon drop by 80% to 90% and that Insulin is so cheap, it’s like water, if true that would be great news! But the Bureau of Labor Statistics say otherwise, in fact drug prices overall have increased by 4% under the Trump Administration. Donald Trump also said that the U.S. Military would be delivering the Covid-19 vaccine. Claiming that logistically, they’re all set up and that soldiers can deliver 200,000 doses daily. According to the Pentagon, there is no plan for vaccine distribution by the military. It’s good to know that after single handily defeating the Coronavirus, the President is back to his old self.
But here’s the bottom line folks, and numbers don’t lie. Under the leadership of Donald Trump, we now have the largest trade deficit in 14 years, and soy beans our #1 agricultural export has been lost to Brazil and Russia. Due to Trump’s trade war, tax payers are on the hook for $23 billion, to help keep the farmers afloat. Meanwhile, the high cost of import tariffs have been passed along to the good ole American consumer, just like a new tax. We now have the highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression and the state of Michigan has lost more than 55,000 manufacturing jobs. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the Highway Trust Fund will run out of funding in 2021, and thanks in part to Trump’s massive tax cut for the top 1%, our Nation’s budget deficit now stands at a staggering 3 trillion dollars! Am I the only one who’s grown tired of all this winning?...remember to “VOTE” and please stay safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.