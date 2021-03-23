The controversial, yet highly anticipated, Covid-19 relief bill has been approved and signed by President Joe Biden. Sadly, not a single Republican Senator voted in favor of this urgently needed lifeline, that would provide relief for so many American families. What is so offensive about this aid package that fosters unanimous condemnation from the Republican Leadership?
According to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, it’s too big, a liberal wishlist, in fact he hasn’t seen a Republican yet that’s found something in there they can agree with. Well Kevin, it is “BIG”, no question about it, but then again, we’re in the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression! On top of that we are struggling to fight our way back from a deadly viral pandemic that brought the whole country to its knees, left families grieving and broken, desperately clinging to a remnant of their American dream, as they pray for a miracle. How do we ever count the cost or heal as a Nation from the more than 527,000 innocent lives so cruelly taken. The price tag for President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan is $1.9 trillion, by any measure a very big number, but many economists worry it may not be big enough.
Meanwhile, Republican Mayors across the Nation are in full support of Biden’s plan as they face drastic declines in tax revenue. They watch as small businesses lay off workers, file bankruptcy or shut down permanently and worry as once hard working families are forced to stand in food lines. CEOs from 150 giant corporations such as IBM, Google, At&T, and Goldman Sachs, signed a letter urging Congress and the Senate to immediately pass large-scale Federal legislation to address the health and economic crisis brought on by the Covid pandemic.
Yet, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell calls the bill an outrageous one-party take over attempt. Oblivious to the absurdity of his statement, Mitch seems to have forgotten the whole world bore witness as misguided Republican fanatics stormed the U.S. Capitol and murdered a policeman. An armed assault on American Democracy, now that’s a one-party take over attempt.
To his credit, in the month of September, 2020, then President Donald Trump called on Republicans to support a $1,200 stimulus payment, and a massive $1.5 trillion relief bill, but that plea to help millions of struggling Americans was summarily rejected. Shot down, not by the Democrats but by Republicans, with Senator Mitch McConnell leading the charge. Instead, Senate Republicans tried to pass a woefully inadequate relief package, that included liability protection for business, measures for access to private schools, and a $300 weekly jobless benefit that was scheduled to run out December 27, 2020. What the bill did not offer was any housing or nutrition assistance, aid to state and local governments, which Republicans called a blue state bailout, or individual stimulus checks.
Although Republicans are loath to admit it, there are a few areas of compromise in the Biden plan. The $15 per hour gradual increase to the minimum wage has been eliminated, also the weekly unemployment benefit has been reduced from $400 to $300 and set to expire the 6th of September, 2021.
The good news, anyone with an adjusted gross income of under $75,000 or married couple earning under $150,000 will receive a $1,400 stimulus check. There is a tax exemption of $3,000 for every child age 6-17 and $3,600 for every child under 6, but it’s only temporary and will expire after one year. Parents will also receive $250 per month for every school age child and $300 a month for children under 5 years of age. According to the Tax Policy Center, this tender mercy will help lift 40% of children out of poverty.
The bill includes $350 billion for state and local governments, $130 billion to help schools to safely reopen, $160 billion for Covid vaccine development and distribution, $21 billion for rental assistance, $10 billion for assistance to home owners to prevent defaulting on their mortgage, $13.5 billion to the Department of Veterans Affairs, $7.6 billion to Community Health Centers and $200 million for Nursing loan repayment programs. No doubt about it, this is a big, massive, behemoth, (feel free to choose your own adjective) relief plan. But America is a big country, with big issues, facing historic economic, infrastructure and health concerns, that must be met with bold action. In fact, this bill is so popular with the American people that many Republican Senators and Congressmen are taking credit for the parts they agree with!
President Joe Biden, called the American Rescue Plan, a rebuilding of the backbone of this country and giving people in this Nation, working people, middle-class folks, the people that built this country a fighting chance...please stay safe my friends.
