According to Forbes magazine, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is currently on track to become the world’s very first trillionaire by the year 2026. In addition to Amazon, Mr. Bezos also owns The Washington Post, Airbnb (currently valued at $93 billion), Whole Foods, Zappos, Blue Origin, and is a major investor in a long list of other companies including Uber. This is the same Jeff Bezos who felt it was necessary to cut the $2 an hour Covid Hazard pay for his factory warehouse employees.
Taking into account the total net worth of Mr. Bezos, it’s been estimated that he earns about $150,000 a minute or a whopping $9,000,000 an hour. Now aren’t you just the least bit curious to learn how long it would take the average worker to stash away that kind of money? Working 40 hours a week at $20 an hour you’re looking at more than 216 years to acquire what Jeff Bezos brings home in one hour. But hey, if you’re willing to work some overtime... So folks when the Republicans turn a deaf ear as the Democrats try to address the ever increasing income inequality gap, and the harsh realities facing the American worker, this is just one of the many extreme examples of what they’re talking about.
Now, in the ‘unequal justice for all department’, Crystal Mason(Black woman), thinking that her voting rights had been restored, didn’t realize she was still ineligible to vote in the 2016 Presidential Election. Although her ballot didn’t count, she was found guilty by a Texas court of law and was told that her actions threatened the very integrity of American elections.
She was sentenced to 5 years in a Federal Prison. Bruce Bartman(White man), cast an absentee ballot for Donald Trump on behalf of his dead mother, who had been deceased for 12 years. The District Attorney said there was no public benefit to him being incarcerated, so Mr. Bartman was given probation and was banned from voting for the next 4 years...So folks when you see the marches and hear people protesting about Justice inequality in America, this is what they’re talking about.
Man’s effect upon the environment: For 20 million years the Giant Sequoias and the majestic Redwood were like mythological sentinels standing guard over the California coastline covering more than 2,000,000 acres. With the discovery of Gold in 1850, suddenly everything changed as white men descended down like a swarm of locusts. At first they forcibly removed and in some cases massacred the Native people, and what followed was decade after decade of unrestricted clear-cut logging. Thankfully in 1968, Congress created The Redwood National Park, but sadly by that time 90% or 1,800,000 acres of old growth forest had been lost forever.
Man’s effect upon the Earth is everywhere from the air we breathe to the water we drink. A report from the E.P.A. states that 55% of all of our streams and rivers are unsafe and are unable to support healthy aquatic life. We are at a dangerous crossroad and the time for a renewed environmental awareness has never been greater. Did you know that almost 99.9% of all species that have ever lived on this planet are now extinct. The human race cannot exist without clean air and clean drinking water and without the help of our small pollinator friends, such as the Bees, Butterflies, Bats and Birds, we are doomed. So folks when you hear the words Climate Change and Global Warming, this is what we’ve been talking about.
There’s a Native American saying, “When the last tree is cut down, when the last river is poisoned, when the last fish is caught, then only will the white man discover that he cannot eat money”...please stay safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.