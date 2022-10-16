Any student of the Bible will notice that during that age, miracles were common. That is true not only in
the ministry of Jesus, but also scattered throughout the Old Testament, and there were miracles of every kind. As we trek through the Bible, we see miracles of the dead returning to life--in the Old and New Testaments; we see miracles of provision through multiplying food supplies--in the Old and New
Testaments. We see miracles of epic proportions involving weather patterns—in the Old and New Testaments. In addition, we see miracles of people receiving miraculous healings from otherwise
incurable conditions—in the Old and New Testaments.
There is a doctrine that seems to linger in the church today that says these types of things have passed away, that they don’t happen anymore! Is that really true? Let’s look at why that doctrine exists and see if it holds any truth according to the Word of God.
In the Dark Ages, the Bible was not as readily available as it is today. In fact, the dominant church of that
age, the Catholic Church, discouraged the average layperson and actually forbade them from owning a
Bible and reading it. In fact, it wasn’t even largely in print during those times. People were told that it was far too complex a book for the average Christian, much less the unregenerate to understand. They need rely on the clergy to read and interpret its meaning for them. So, those times were called the Dark
Ages for good reason. It was during that time that this doctrine found its roots.
The Bible says without faith, it is impossible to please God. It further says that faith comes by hearing
and hearing by the Word of God. ‘When a person has faith,’ Jesus says, ‘they can move mountains.’ So,
with no Word available to read and study, and therefore, not much active faith in the church, there was
also not much of any power for the miraculous. For the most part, miracles ceased. In an effort to explain this lack of power and save face, the leaders of the church had to have something to tell people, so they adopted the cessation doctrine… miracles passed away with the Apostles and Prophets.
Of course, this doctrine has required revision through the ages, as miracles would pop up from time to time and in various places across the globe, as the Word of God became more accessible and faith in some began to rise. Some of the more modern revisions of the cessation doctrine will allow that
miracles can happen, mostly in foreign lands where missionaries are taking the gospel to people who
have never heard it before. And because they are not “gospel-saturated” like America is, then God will
allow miracles to “validate” the teachings of the Bible.
Those who teach this doctrine are closely related to the ones who also “explain away” some of the more
astounding miracles of the Bible. I want to share with you two such explanations that I’ve heard from
some very educated Bible teachers. They are simply repeating what they learned in Bible colleges and
seminaries. The first is the explanation of the miracle that took place with the children of Israel crossing
the Red Sea while being hotly pursued by the Egyptian army. The waters of the Red Sea really didn’t roll
back, like the Bible says. Instead, they say that the Israelites simply found a part of the sea that was only
about three inches deep, and they were able to cross there. What they cannot explain is why the entire Egyptian army was drowned in three inches of water.
The second is one of the miracles of Jesus. In John chapter 5, Jesus finds a lame man at the Pool of
Bethesda. As the Scripture reads, an angel would come down at certain seasons and trouble the water. After that, whoever first stepped into the pool would be healed of whatever plague they had. The man that Jesus healed there could never make it down into the pool before someone else beat him to it. So,the explanation of this one is not with regard to the miracle of Jesus healing this man, but of explaining
away the fact that an angel came down and troubled the water. They say that it was not an angel at all, but rather an underground spring bubbling up on occasion, causing the waters to stir. However, what they don’t account for is that still, whoever first entered the water received a healing miracle in their body. Not likely if it were just the result of an underground spring.
Here’s the problem with these explanations: First, they don’t even satisfy logical thought. They’re full of
holes. Second, and far more importantly, they tear away at the validity of Scripture! They disagree with the Bible! They contradict what the Word of God says. In doing so, they don’t realize what they’ve really done—they’ve created a path where the veracity, truthfulness and inerrant nature of Scripture can be routinely questioned. By doing that, they have helped to foster a culture of people who no longer believe what the Bible says. That’s scary! Not to mention—very wrong!
Now back to our main question: Are miracles for today? Have miracles really ceased? Did they pass away with the Apostles and Prophets (and have the apostles and prophets really passed away)? Or, do they still happen, and does God really want to do more of them in our current day and age?
The Bible confirms itself. Our answer is found there. Let’s look at the words of Jesus, himself—“These signs shall follow them that believe…” and “Greater works than these will you do.” It’s too late to tell me that miracles aren’t for today. I consider myself a “believer.” That’s to co trast from a person who DOES NOT believe. So, these signs follow the believer, not the one who does not believe. That’s a key!
Because I have chosen to be a “believer,” I have had the pleasure of seeing God do miracles in this day and age with my own two eyes, and through my own ministry, just like Jesus said. I have seen God astound a crowd of people when He opened the ears of two deaf students. I have felt a growth dissolve under my own hand while praying for a young lady who was encountering God for the very first time in her life. I have seen limbs grow, backs healed, migraines and various other pains leave. I have witnessed people come out of the hospital healed completely when they were told that they would not live. In our very own church, there’s a couple who were told that they would never be able to have a baby.
Nevertheless, I see their teenage daughter sit with them every service… a living, breathing miracle from God! And I have seen miracles of provision come from unexpected places into people’s lives. Another member of our church just told the testimony of getting a raise on her job. She now makes “double” what she used to make just a few short months ago. Praise God!!!
There is a verse in the Bible that says, “[God] is the same yesterday, today and forever!” If He EVER did a miracle for anyone, then He still does them today! This world is too dark, too desperate and too much in
need NOT to believe in miracles. We need them now more than ever before. God is still the same today as He was in the Bible. He’s still in the miracle-working business! Not only does He still do miracles, He wants to show Himself strong on your behalf, too! Do you believe? I can tell you that miracles still happen where people believe in the God of miracles. You are always welcome at Grace Fellowship of Beattyville, where we believe in the God of miracles, and we talk about things like that!
