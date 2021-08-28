You know you’re living in some crazy times when the Food & Drug Administration believes it’s necessary for the health and safety of the American public to release the statement, “You are not a horse, you are not a cow. Seriously y’all. Stop it.”
Why is this bizarre public service announcement, that sounds like it was torn from the pages of a Dr. Seuss children’s book, even necessary? Because the good folks at Fox News have been propagating the idea that Ivermectin, a drug used as a deworming medication for horses and to treat intestinal parasites in livestock, also has a proven track record of battling Covid-19.
The same people that have an unfathomable mistrust of Government, Doctors and the science of Epidemiology, cling to every word that spews forth from the mouths of Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson. Secure in the knowledge they have officially received the “Stamp of Approval” from the three Ministers of Misinformation, the enlightened faithful gallop down to the local Livestock & Feed Store for a big ole heaping dollop of Covid-Cure.
The Mississippi Poison Control Center’s hotline was so inundated with calls they put out a Health-Alert advising people “Not to take drugs made for animals, because they can be highly toxic to humans.” Talk about off label usage, whatever happened to common everyday horse sense?
Believe it or not, at a recent pep-rally in Alabama, even former President Donald Trump was openly booed for merely suggesting that everyone should get the Covid vaccine. Lending credence to that old maxim, you can lead a herd of horses to water, but you can’t make’m drink. Trump can be called a lot of things, but dumb-ass isn’t one of them, that’s why he and Melania both had the Covid shot before they left Washington D.C. in January!
Meanwhile, Republican officials in Texas, from Governor Greg Abbott on down, have gone out of their way to deny the severity or in some cases even the existence of the Coronavirus. At first they called it a hoax perpetuated by the Democrats to undermine Donald Trump. But as more hospital I.C.U.s were overwhelmed by the sheer volume of Covid patients and refrigerated trucks were being used as makeshift mortuaries, denial was no longer an option.
So instead, they placed the blame for the alarming number of new infections on undocumented Mexican migrant workers. Look, I’m not a Doctor, but I’m fairly certain that a highly contagious virus is not concerned with your immigration status. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, unable to hide his racist tendencies is now blaming unvaccinated black people for the spread of Covid. Look, I’m not an Anthropologist, but I’m fairly certain that a highly contagious virus is not concerned with you skin tone...please stay safe my friends.
