Just as Satan had his minions, Russian President Vladimir Putin also has his servile followers awaiting his beck and call. Of course one would expect to find that the super wealthy Oligarchs who have been pillaging and looting the Russian State for years are card carrying members of Putin’s Fan Club. Take for example Roman Abramovich, owner of the “Eclipse”, currently the world’s most expensive luxury-yacht at $1.5 billion. It’s listed at 533 ft in length, with 24 guest rooms, 2 helipads, and a mini-submarine! And it also comes equipped with a high-tech missile launch system, this is not the S.S. Minnow we’re talking about folks. Meanwhile the Russian people are panic-buying food.
But Americans for Putin? It seems impossible but yes, there are American citizens that actually support the murderous actions of Vladimir Putin, and his unprovoked attack on Ukraine. Donald Trump’s obsession with Putin has never been a secret, in fact he gushes and swoons at the mere mention of his name. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican Congresswoman from Georgia blames the invasion of Ukraine on the United States, and that we should stop sending military aid, because they cannot possibly win. In fact the people of Ukraine should just give up and surrender to Putin. Republican Matt Gaetz with his admiration for Putin as a strong leader had this to say, “Putin and Biden? It wouldn’t end like Rocky IV, I don’t think the American would prevail”.
With a vote of 426-3, a bipartisan resolution “Supporting the sovereignty and the people of Ukraine” easily passed the U.S. House of Representatives. The three Republicans who voted “No” were Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Rosendale of Montana, and Kentucky’s very own nitwit Thomas Massie. Recently the House passed “The Emmett Till Anti Lynching Act” with almost unanimous support accept for, 3 Republican “No” votes. Leading the charge of the “No” vote brigade was...you guessed it, Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie, who claimed the Act could endanger free speech!
Lauren Witzke, a GOP candidate for a Senate seat in Delaware said “Russia is a Christian Nationalist Nation, I identify more with Putin’s Christian values than I do with Joe Biden”. Just to be clear folks, Russia passed a law in 2016 making it unconstitutional to be a Christian, and declared Jehovah’s Witnesses an extremist group.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell calls the Pro-Putin wing of the Republican Party a “Lonely fringe, that no-one should pay attention to”. Well Mitch, it’s part of your job to pay attention, because you can bet that Vladimir Putin is well aware of what’s going on, giving him more American made ammunition for his propaganda machine.
Tucker Carlson and Fox News have just been given the official Moscow Seal of Approval, and they are now part of Russia’s State sanctioned programing. I find it interesting that Fox News testified under oath, they were not a news network, but instead an entertainment company... well America are you not entertained?
