The Family Foundation expressed support today for a legal suit filed by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on behalf of Danville Christian Academy against Gov. Steve Beshear. "The Governor ordered the closing of all schools, including religious schools, in violation of the freedom of religion," said Martin Cothran spokesman for the group.
"As the Attorney General points out, education is an essential element of religious practice, and it is explicitly protected in the First Amendment. If you restrict religious education by government order, then you not only restrict education, you restrict religion. Christian schools are chartered for the express purpose of furthering their religion."
The group also pointed out that Gov. Beshear issued the order in the face of evidence that COVID virus is not being spread at schools. "The Governor's office claimed that its order 'followed the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).' The problem is that they said this the very day after the CDC director recommended keeping schools in session."
Cothran pointed to the arbitrary nature of the Governor's order: "Gambling parlors can still proceed with business as usual. So can college athletics, and tattoo parlors, and abortion clinics. And, as we saw several weeks ago, if you want to burn and loot in downtown Louisville, you also get a pass. But schools where children are monitored all day for compliance with safety practices are targeted. There's something wrong with this picture."
