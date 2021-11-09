Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy calls it reckless and irresponsible. Florida Congressman Mark Gaetz, who is still under Federal investigation for sex trafficking violations, has labeled it a Democratic Socialism Bill. Then we have the insane ramblings of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, who wanted to put a bullet to the head of Nancy Pelosi, calling it a Communist takeover of American infrastructure. She even went so far as to print the names and phone numbers of the 13 Republican members of Congress that supported the bill.
Faced with the catastrophic effects of Climate Change, that bring torrential rains that can turn a slow moving river into a roaring deluge of destruction to a small town, or apocalyptic wildfires that have left a hellscape of ash and embers to more than 2.5 million acres in 2021 alone. There’s the sobering statistic of more than 40,000 homeless veterans living in the streets or the sad reality of more than 750 thousand deaths from Covid-19 that have left families broken. One would think Republicans had much more to contend with rather than bellyaching about President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Bill.
What’s in this bill anyway that the majority of Republicans so vehemently oppose? Well let’s take a look, there’s $110 billion for roads & bridges, how safer highways & bridges could become a partisan issue is beyond me, but Congressional Republicans found a way to do it.
So every American can have access to reliable high-speed internet, there’s $65 billion for Broadband Infrastructure. There’s $65 billion to rebuild our Nation’s electric power grid and $55 billion to replace lead pipes and upgrade our water systems. Our antiquated supply chains are breaking down as we desperately try to deal with massive backlogs as hundreds of container ships sit idly off-shore. President Biden is calling for $40 billion to help modernize our sea ports and airports along with $60 billion for railroads.
With nary a word about giving another tax cut for the super wealthy or Giant Corporations, it’s no wonder Congressional Republicans are upset! Although they rant and rave about making America better and stronger, what they really want is making President Joe Biden look bad and weak. Instead they should be listening to the small town Republican Mayors and City Councils across this country that are acutely aware of how dire the need and desperate the situation as they plead for Federal assistance.
Now, if a “NO” vote meant the constituents of your state were not eligible to receive any of this new Federal funding, your convictions although short sighted, might be a little more believable. As it is, the Republican howls of protest are disingenuous, because on the one hand they can say “I didn’t vote for this” on the other hand they still take the money. And when those Federal dollars start raining down into their cash strapped districts, they’ll suddenly be as hypocritically sincere as a prosperity preacher claiming all the credit...please stay safe my friends.
