It’s like deja vu all over again! Believe it or not folks, but more than 300 days after the 2020 Presidential Election, the “RED” state of Arizona wipes the egg from its face and once again declares Joe Biden, President of the United States! In one more costly, misguided, partisan attempt to pacify Donald (Cry Baby) Trump, Senate Republicans are like a pack of bloodhounds tracking down an escaped convict and baying at anything that moves. Sniffing for any morsel of damning evidence to prove voter fraud with the sole purpose of overturning the election results.
Please keep in mind that Arizona has been a reliable and long time Republican stronghold for decades and that Republican officials not only supervised the election but certified the results! Donald Trump’s hand picked people at Homeland Security and the Department of Justice said “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised” they went on to call the 2020 elections the most secure in American history! But as most of us already know, nothing upsets a liar and cheat like Donald Trump more than a cold hard slap of truth.
Instead of courage, the Arizona Senate Republicans chose cowardliness, instead of having faith in our Democracy they broke their oath to defend the U.S. Constitution.
Instead of trusting in the honesty and integrity of their own people they chose to believe the “Big Lie” to become the enablers and disciples of Donald Trump.
Cyber Ninjas, is a company that holds no Federal Accreditation to audit elections, nor certified by the U.S. Election Commission, and owned by Doug Logan a QAnon conspiracy theorist and Trump fanatic. In other words the perfect company for Republicans to hire. So after 5 months, and a price tag of $7 million, did we learn anything at all from this so called high-tech Forensic Audit...the short answer is, yes.
After a year of threats, more than 63 lawsuits, pounding the podium like a possessed maniac and oh, who can forget the deadly Capitol Riots and the failed attempt to overthrow American Democracy. Our very own little wanna-be Dictator, Donald Trump now claims that the Arizona audit will provide us with undeniable evidence of wide spread voter fraud.
So what does the three volume report just released by Cyber Ninjas tell us? First the good news: Joe Biden won & Donald Trump lost. In fact, Joe received 99 more votes than previously counted and Donald got 261 less votes. Do we call this irony or karma? There’s zero proof of massive voter fraud, and absolutely zero evidence of rigged voting machines, double voting or bamboo-laced China ballots or any trace of those 22 million illegal aliens voting. Will these findings help satisfy any of the nay-sayers, of course not.
Trump has already released a statement that “It is not even believable, the dishonesty of the Fake News Media on the Arizona audit results, which show incomprehensible fraud”. And once again he’s demanding that the Republican Governor of Arizona decertify the election. The Hall mark of American Democracy, the peaceful transfer of power is still under attack by one very deranged individual.
Donald Trump wants “Power” but without accountability, validation of his delusions, immunity from civil and criminal charges, that “Get out of jail free card” protection from prosecution, provided by the office of the Presidency.
But let’s not bury the lead here folks...Joe Biden Wins...Again. Please stay safe my friends.
