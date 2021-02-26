It seems like only yesterday that the Republican leadership of Texas was throwing down the gauntlet, and threatening to secede from the union if Joe Biden was ever elected President. The Great State of Texas, was drawing a line in the sand, boldly declaring their independence as a Sovereign Nation. That was before a merciless Arctic blast came stampeding across the Lone Star state in what Meteorologist call one of the biggest, nastiest, longest-lasting Polar Vortex they’ve ever seen.
In January, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order against the Joe Biden Administration, directing every state agency to use all lawful powers and tools to challenge any Federal action that threatens the independence of the energy sector in Texas. Now, less than one month later, the Governor is on the phone requesting that President Biden make a Federal Emergency Declaration and send money and aid to help bailout...wait for it...the Texas Energy Sector.
Due to the extreme weather conditions of ice and snow, power outages across the state left millions of Texas families struggling to survive without heat, as dangerously plunging temperatures caused waterlines to freeze and burst leaving more than 12 million without water. As Republican Gov. Abbott was trying desperately to shift blame from the antiquated state owned Texas power grid to frozen wind mills and the Green New Deal. Former Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourk raised a million dollars and established an emergency phone bank staffed with volunteers and contacted more than 780,000 senior citizens to provide much needed assistance.
In the “you get what you vote for department”, after three days without electricity, Republican Mayor Tim Boyd, told the residents of Colorado City, Texas, to “get up off your lazy a**, the Government owes you nothing, so quit crying and looking for a handout. Only the strong will survive and the weak will perish”. With his selfish, sink or swim attitude, I’m sure Mr. Boyd would have been the first one fleeing the Titanic, women and children first be damned.
Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, the man who once called an BP Oil spill an act of God, offered up these words of comfort and concern. “To keep the ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) fully independent, Texas citizens would rather freeze than allow the Federal Government to come in with their rules and regulations”. This clueless idiot politician went on to say “Don’t worry, the sun will come out tomorrow”. Sadly, at last count, 36 people including an 11 year old boy have died from hypothermia. Hey I get it, Ricky, no one likes being told what to do, but sometimes a little Federal oversight is not such a bad thing, without it the Cuyahoga River in Ohio would still be burning.
Of course Senator Ted Cruz had the best plan of escape, pack up the bags and head south across the border to his favorite tropical vacation destination Cancun, Mexico. So while folks back home were suffering from deadly, harsh weather conditions, Ted and his family would be hanging out on sunny, white sand beaches sipping Strawberry Margaritas. Besides, what did people expect him to do? Oh, I don’t know Ted, you’re so full of hot air maybe you could help thaw out a few frozen water lines.
Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whom Republicans refer to as a scary, radical socialist, and bad for America, has raised $5 million for Texas charities including Family Eldercare, and Homeless Recovery Centers. As many others were pointing the finger of blame and Ted was fleeing the state, Congresswoman Cortez flew to Texas to volunteer and help hand out meals at a Houston Food Bank.
When arriving in Texas, Congresswoman Cortez told reporters, “When disaster strikes this is not just an issue for Texans, this is an issue for the entire country. That’s the New York spirit, that’s the Texas spirit, that’s the American spirit”...please stay safe my friends.
