Perhaps the British comedy troupe of Monty Python was on to something, maybe it’s time to create a new U.S. government agency to catalog the ridiculous statements being made by our elected officials. We could call it the “Ministry of Silly Talk”, with a very special section dedicated to the idiotic ramblings of, McConnell, Graham, McCarthy and the soon to be indicted Donald Trump.
Recently, in what can only be diagnosed as a complete break from reality, House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy said, the GOP is a “Big Tent” party. One that embraces free thought and debate and represents Americans of all backgrounds. Really Kevin, I wonder if Congresswoman Liz Cheney feels the same way, after the high price she paid for voicing her “free thoughts” as your Gestapo-style goon squad stripped away her leadership position. Unceremoniously putting baby in the corner for refusing to accept Trump’s treasonous propaganda and towing the party line.
To become a card caring member of this fun-loving cult of personality one must first: Swallow the “Big Lie”, hook, line, and sinker. Second: Pretend the deadly attack on the U.S. Capital by an insurgent mob of fanatical Trump supporters never happened, and third: Pledge Allegiance to Donald Trump and accept every grandiose utterance of the mighty orange oracle as gospel.
A recent peer-reviewed research article, published in the American Scientific Journal, Brain & Cognition had this to say: A lie can embed itself in memory and come to feel as real as the truth. According to Laura Paige, an associate professor of psychology at Brandeis University, “lying actually alters memory, it creates a new memory for something that didn’t happen”. For example, when Georgia Republican Congressman Andrew Clyde made the ridiculous claim that calling the January 6th attack against the U.S. Capitol an insurrection was a bald-face lie, in fact, it was nothing more than a normal tourist visit!
So gunfire echoing and tear-gas wafting through the Senate chamber, Republicans and Democrats barricading doors, hiding under tables, tearfully calling their loved ones, fearfully praying to God for mercy and a crazed lynch-mob screaming for V.P. Mike Pence to be hanged is all part of just another normal, average, typical, routine day on Capitol Hill.
Folks, if we continue to put the fate of our Democracy, our Nation, the very hopes, dreams, safety and well being of our children into the hands of such clueless politicians, then...well ya got trouble, my friend, right here, I say trouble right here in River City! And there’s not going to be a tent big enough to protect us from the deluge...please stay safe.
