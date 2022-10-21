Without a doubt as a recent article indicated about Republican primary fundraising - probably the general election, too, the next gubernatorial race will be extremely expensive and wasteful.
Reality is some of the funding and Dixiecrats, and style of the Dixiecrats, didn't leave the Democratic Party and are still controllingly it. They are even powerful amongst Democrats including Big Coal, banking, betting, "infrastructure" contractors, anti-marijuana and bourbon as well as some of the former tobacco defenders.
Yes, Democrats are still riddled with big money corruption while dominating executive leadership in Kentucky. And Kentucky doesn't have a large, influential African American population except in Louisville and somewhat in its local elections.
Sadly, Lexington's African American representatives sold out to the KY-AM Water Co. Progressives and honest folks, can and must WIN and take in Kentucky. Remember Bert Combs and Ned Breathitt.
The emphasis will have to be for change and ending KY's corruption!
Move and promote legalization of marijuana for medical purposes then for personal use. Of course, this will be fought by bourbon and wine industries, unless they can get into the business and control big profits.
Then a major push to end the FAILED drug war! Police departments with their codes of silence and sheriff's statewide have always been a problem here thus they have FAILED as well as become too corrupted.
Remember Lexington's Drew Thornton and many other local police knowingly covering up their own dealing. Louisville police had a big scandal and coverup of officers using their PR scout troop for sex, maybe cases of child mulestation.
Promote protecting the rights of women to choose, something the majority of Kentuckians agree on. However, the radical fundamentalists dominating elections also secretly sometimes openly manipulate and use their church and religious premises.
Promoting renewable energy is a must and taking it away from the high profit "public utilities" that lobby to maintain control for profits and deep pockets for buying politicians.
Bring back democracy!
Get more people registered! Maybe registering all youth when they turn18 like their mandatory draft enlistment for young men.
Get more people out to vote with public financing, not directly to candidates.
Ranked choice voting that the winning candidate would get a majority of the votes by adding second choices with a reduction in negative campaigning.
Public financing with candidates contributing to run but not money to campaign war chest of individuals.
Limit spending and campaigning lengths.
Do like Oregon with election guides to all voters (maybe once or twice).
Finance web pages for public questions plus public debates/forums for insights on all candidates!
Vote by mail or in advance at booths in malls or other convenient locations.
Bring back democracy!
