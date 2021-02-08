On February 23, 1846, the Liberty Bell was ringing in celebration of President’s Day, only to crack beyond repair. The clapper has long since been immobilized and sadly, not a single person alive today has ever heard the Liberty Bell, our priceless symbol of Democracy, ring freely.
On January 6, 2021, a violent pro-Trump mob attacked, occupied and desecrated the inner sanctums of the U.S. Capitol, including the Senate Chambers, in a failed attempt to overthrow the United States Government. Are we now witnessing American Democracy being broken beyond repair, and the demise of our Founding Fathers’ hope to form a perfect union?
Make no mistake about it, the fortress walls of our sacred Constitution have been breached. Not by Al Qaeda or ISIS, not by the Pakistani Taliban or deadly Jihadist or even by hordes streaming across our borders. According to the Department Of Homeland Security, the greatest threat facing American Democracy today, is from home-grown domestic terrorism. Consisting of anti-government ideology motivated violent extremists, angered by perceived grievances fueled by false narratives. President Abraham Lincoln said, “America will never be destroyed from the outside, if we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves”. Those prophetic words have never rang more true.
The GOP has strayed far beyond the core values and principles that once defined the proud party of Lincoln and Reagan and tragically morphed into something unrecognizable. To become a loyal member of the Trumplican Party, simply calling yourself a conservative Republican is not enough. Just ask Senator Mitt Romney, Congresswoman Liz Cheney or Cindy McCain who have been ostracized and branded as Never Trumpers. Those who are not ready to march in lock- step solidarity and pledge allegiance to the cult personality of Donald Trump need not apply.
In the done-gone crazy department: The newly elected Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green calls the Sandy Hook School shooting massacre a “Hoax, fake, a false flag”, and the bloody murder of 20 innocent children under the age of 7, didn’t actually happen. In fact, the parents fabricated the death certificates and faked the burial of their own children. It was all part of a plot orchestrated by the United States Government to...take away our guns. The good people of Georgia decided she was just what they needed to represent their interests in Washington D.C., Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was so impressed by this “Rising star” he appointed Congresswoman Green to the House Education Committee.
An alarming number of Republicans in the House & Senate fully support many of the QAnon conspiracy theories. Such as the historic ten year drought and wildfires of California that have burned more than 4 million acres in 2020 alone. They are not the result of climate change and extreme weather patterns, but in fact are caused by Jewish owned satellites orbiting the Earth and shooting down powerful laser beams from space! Do you really want to hitch your wagon and the future of our country to these idiots, you can’t make this stuff up folks.
In Memoriam: Brutally murdered by Pro-Trump insurrectionists ignited to violence by the inflammatory rhetoric of Donald Trump and the amen corner sedition caucus of Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Ron Johnson, Jim Jordan and the entire Republican leadership, slain Officer Brian David Sicknick, will lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda and will rest eternally at Arlington National Cemetery...a true American Hero and Defender of Democracy. A grateful Nation salutes you... Godspeed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.