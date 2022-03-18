What do the following dictionaries: American Heritage, Britannica, Cambridge English, Merriam-Webster, or the gold-standard, The Oxford English Dictionary, have in common? They all define “War” as an “Armed conflict between nations, states or governments with intentional extreme violence, aggression, destruction and mortality”. But not according to Vladimir Putin and the good people at the Kremlin. They say Russia’s little road trip through Ukraine is nothing more than a “Special Military Operation” and any citizen that feels like disagreeing will be in violation of the law and face up to 15 years in prison. But don’t worry, I hear the forced-labor prison camps of the frozen Siberian tundra are beautiful this time of year.
Let’s face it folks, if you’re just dropping in to see what condition your condition is in, do you really need to bring 190,000 troops, 1,200 Tanks, 100 fix-winged jet bombers and 2 dozen Mi-8 Attack helicopters? Call it whatever you want, ‘Putin’s Folly’, ‘Putin’s Waterloo’, but make no mistake about it comrade, this is Putin’s War, lock, stock and barrel.
Just like all egotistical, psychopathic Dictators like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un or even little wanna-be dictators like Donald Trump, enough is never enough. Russia is the largest country in the world, borders 16 other Nations and has 11 continuous time-zones, and there’s only 24 time zones in the whole world! It also has the world’s largest natural gas reserves, holds half of the world’s coal reserves, 25% of the planet’s fresh water supply and home to Lake Baikal, the oldest, largest, deepest lake in the world that holds holds more water than all five of American’s Great Lakes...and yet...you guessed it...it’s still not enough for Vladimir.
Who knew that taking over a country about the same size as Texas and installing your very own hand-picked puppet regime could be so hard? There’s an old Russian proverb that says, “The eye can see it, but the tooth cannot bite it”, at this point, Vladimir must be foaming at the mouth. Economist say that Putin’s little Ukrainian surprise party, is costing the mother land about $20 billion a day, and due to the stock market crash, his rich oligarch friends have lost more than $83 billion in less than 2 weeks.
Could it be those long, cold winter nights that make Putin such an angry little man, after all there’s only 19 hours of daylight for the whole month of December in the Russian capital of Moscow. Wouldn’t it be something if after all this time we discover the reason for Putin’s moodiness and irritability is “Seasonal Affective Disorder”? Nothing more than a simple vitamin D deficiency, that a Flintstones Chewable could take care of. But one look into his smug, murderous face and you know Putin is from that old “Might makes Right” school of philosophy.
Maybe someone should remind Putin of that old Jewish Yiddish proverb, “In time, even a bear can be taught to dance”...please stay safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.