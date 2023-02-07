Once more the possibility of another ill advised Republican government shutdown
looms on the horizon. The ramifications from this costly self-inflicted political game of
chicken are many, with far reaching, even global implications. Not the least of which
could mean for the first time in our history, the United States of America would default on the bills already owed.
But wait! There’s a sense of excitement brewing in the ole Republican hen house as
Kevin McCarthy is crowned the new cock of the walk. Once again they get to play
dress-up, as they pretend to be tough talking, proud fighting Deficit Hawks. All clucking in unison “Everything is on the table, everything is on the table,” including Social
Security and Medicare. Even that ole molty feathered rooster Donald Trump is crowing
this is a bad idea!
But you can bet what won’t be on the menu, is rolling back that $2 trillion dollar tax cut, handed out like party favors to the wealthy, elite and giant corporations. Or putting an end to the massive subsides to the oil and gas industry or the bloated, wasteful military budget that has been unaudited for decades. Perhaps a good first step would be adequately funding the IRS so they can properly enforce the tax laws already on the books!
Republicans would much rather focus on eliminating the free lunch program for
school children or cutting back food stamps for poor working families. Why would
Republicans want to attack the safety net that is Social Security, the most successful,
effective, domestic anti-poverty program ever implemented by the U.S. Government.
One word: “SOCIALISM” because many Republicans view Social Security as nothing more than a entitlement program.
I personally fail to see how a program fully funded by employee payroll deductions
could have any effect on the Federal budget. Well, it’s time to feed the chickens...please
stay safe my friends.
