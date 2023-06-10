This is a special column to me, as it’s a celebration of my birthday. All the way back on June the 4th of 1985, I came into this world. Now here I am, thirty eight years later still living a blessed and extraordinary life. So in the spirit of that, I wanted to talk this week about the things that made my 38th year so special.
First of all, I just have to thank God for another year of life here on earth. When you get down to it, just being able to wake up 365 more mornings and breathe in the breath of life is a blessing. We’ve lost so many good people in our town the last year, I just feel lucky and blessed to still be here.
I’m also thankful for my family and friends. For another year they’ve shown me undeserving love and support in whatever it is I’ve done. I’m basically a hot mess, but a hot mess that has a support system in his life second to none. My church family over at First Baptist for another year of friendship and love. You all have shown me great evidence of the love of Jesus in your lives, by the way that you love me. You nurture me when I need advice. You pray for me when I’m hurting. And you hug me and tell me you love me, whether I’m having a good day or a bad one. I can’t thank everyone enough for your love. My immediate family, you always have my back in anything I do. You’ve been patient enough to let me figure things out on my own but strong enough to put me back on track when I start to slip. I’ll never be able to repay a tenth of what I owe you all.
I’m thankful for another year at both my jobs. I’ve been in this paper going on 5 years now and it’s become a part of my life. Sometimes I feel like I’m burnt out on writing and that nobody even reads them anymore, but it seems someone always crosses my path and tells me that they love reading
them just when I need to hear it the most. I’ve said it before, but I’ll say it again here. I owe a huge debt of gratitude to Lisa and Jessica, for taking a chance on me 5 years ago when I first started this. Honestly, I didn’t think I’d still be in the paper after 5 years, but here I am.
Lisa and Jessica gave me the opportunity to let my voice be heard and express myself however I wanted to. It means a lot to have that big of a platform that I can share my heart with everyone in a paper that’s sold all over the place and online.
I get messages sometimes from people from other states that I don’t even know that say they feel like they know me well just from always reading what I have to say.
What an opportunity I’ve had to share my heart with the world. It’s something I will always cherish.
I’m also thankful for another year at Bobcat. I’ve been there going on 4 years now and even though it’s often a frustrating job, due to just how busy and hectic it always seems to be anymore, I’m still thankful. In the 4 years that I’ve been there, I’ve been fortunate to be able to meet and make all kinds of new friends. I didn’t really know a whole lot of people from Lee County when I started, but I’ve got to know just about everyone over the last 4 years. It feels like we’re always under-staffed and running behind every day I work, but in all those hours a week I’m there I’ve got to bond with my co-workers pretty strong. When you’re in the ‘trenches’ together on a busy day, you have to lean on whoever you work with to help you keep everyone straight and I’ll put our crew up against anywhere. We don’t get a whole lot of tips and thank you’s, but we do the best job that we can do with the people we’ve got to do it with. Another year of having a check come in every week to pay the bills is a blessing in its own when so many small businesses have shut down post-covid.
And lastly I’m thankful for doctors, because I’ve got a good one.
Last year when I found out I was diabetic my life changed forever., but Dr. Brittany Bobrowski and her team out at the doctor's office on the hill put me on a path to success. She told me what to do to put my diabetes down for the count and I followed her advice and that’s exactly what I did. My A1C went from 11.4 to 5.2 in about 3 or 4 months and I blew everyone's mind with just how good I did. I’m lighter, healthier and feel better this year on my birthday than I have in many years and it’s partially thanks to having a good doctor. So thank you all at MCHC!
As you can see, I’ve had a pretty good year. Getting older may be bad to some, but I’m enjoying it because I feel like I’m aging gracefully. My hair might be thinning on top and there might be little specks of gray hair in my beard now, but I don’t even care anymore. I’m just blessed to live in the greatest country on earth with the greatest friends and family that anyone could ever ask for. I hope I have 38 more years left in me, but regardless of how many I have, life has been good!
