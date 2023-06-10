This is a special column to me, as it’s a celebration of my birthday.  All the way back on June the 4th of 1985, I came into this world.  Now here I am, thirty eight years later still living a blessed and extraordinary life.  So in the spirit of that, I wanted to talk this week about the things that made my 38th year so special.

     First of all, I just have to thank God for another year of life here on earth.  When you get down to it, just being able to wake up 365 more mornings and breathe in the breath of life is a blessing.  We’ve lost so many good people in our town the last year, I just feel lucky and blessed to still be here.  

