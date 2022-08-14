There are several scriptures I could begin with and really hope you get the direction I am going with, especially a direction that may ‘test’ preconceived ideas. But did you know that the following verses are a command? Proverbs 3:5-6 KJV says “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct thy paths.” Notice the word ‘paths’ is plural meaning more than one. These verses are not only commands but ‘He shall direct your paths’ is a promise too.
I think we would all agree that some of our paths have been difficult, in fact they have been hard. We live in a troubled world right now and some paths just plain stink! But the secret is plainly stated in the first phrase, trust, trust in the Lord! Sure we may ask why concerning some of our experiences but again, we are not to lean on our own understanding.
