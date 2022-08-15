Nancy has lost control of the dumbocrats, her husband and herself but the rest of us are still at her mercy unfortunately. It’s past time for her to step down and stop creating more and more problems. She loves abusing her power and the chances of her being voted out is slim to none thanks to the stupidity of the dems. The rest of the swamp are nothing but old farts who have abused their powers as well. Term limits would be a great thing.
I’m sure the cop who gave Nancy’s husband the DUI is now looking for another job. Theres different levels of justice for the swamp as there are for you or me. The swamp can do no wrong. While we feed the rest of the world, Americans are being starved out. When will we matter? Don’t hold your breath. The swamp sees no wrong in us paying for illegals to have new lives and paying more for less everywhere we shop at. Until we get Trump back, things will only get worse.
