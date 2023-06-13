Moore Care Clinic Attends Owsley County School Board Meeting

The Owsley County Board of Education met in Special Session on Monday, June 5, 2023. The meeting was called to order by Board Chairperson, Joyce Campbell. Roll call was done for those in attendance. A motion was made and carried to approve the Agenda as presented. A motion was made and carried to approve the Board Meeting Minutes from May 9, 2023.
Michael Moore, APRN, FNP-BC, and his wife Tanya (pictured above with daughter and staff member Katilyn Newnam), LPCC-5, gave the board some of the information about their clinic that is located in Beattyville, Kentucky. The Moore's along with their staff are going to be offering services at the Owsley County Schools. They will be offering medical as well mental health services for students and staff. They will also offer counseling. Tanya informed the board that they have just secured a mobile clinic. “As a rural health clinic, we have never been able to enter a school building and have a clinic office. With rural health now and Covid and all the rule changes, they have allowed us to do mobile clinic.This allows us to bring our services on to the grounds, which is amazing. As of today, we were certified as a VFC Clinic for children. This allows us to be able to vaccinate children at school and we would be able to bring those on site. This is not just for children. We would have private stock also for staff. We can also do chain of command drug testing on site so that teachers or staff don't have to take a half day off to go have this done. We are also doing drug testing on kids , as well. We are doing the Smart Recovery Program in which we do intensive group and individual counseling. This is a six (6) month program. They will actually have to graduate from this program. It is worked
into the court system. We register everything into the registry so that the school does not have to,” explained Tanya Moore. “When you call our office, you will talk to a human, not a machine. If something pops up during the day, you can call us and we can come over,” said Michael Moore. Tanya stated that we have been notified that they are putting marijuana in vapes. We can also do the testing for Autism. We have also hired a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner to handle all the medication needs of children. We will have tele-health visits on days when the mobile unit is not in the building. All of our staff has been trained in active shooter and emergency training. We can be mobilized in about fifteen minutes if needed.
Tonya Spicer told the board that they are looking into getting some new playground equipment for the elementary playground for the special needs students. Right now the playground is not easily accessible. With new equipment and a new surface put down, the special needs students can enjoy the playground as much as the rest of the students. She also told the board that they are looking at turning one room at the elementary school into a sensory room. This room will have different things for students to utilize.
Autumn Herald gave the Financial Report. A motion was made and carried to approve the Financial Report. A motion was made and carried to approve BG-1 Building Project (Bathroom upgrades and other) for 2023-2024 SY. A motion was made and carried to approve Ross Tarrant as the Architect & Engineer for the Full Building Project for 2023-2024 SY. A motion was made and carried to approve 2023-2024 Performance Bond Treasurer. A motion was made and carried to approve 2023-2024 Depository Bond. A motion was made and carried to approve a Local Food for Schools Grant in the amount of $8,000. This will help get locally grown foods during the upcoming school year. A motion was made and carried to approve the Superintendent's Travel for May & June, 2023. A motion was made and carried to approve the contract for the Farm Manager Contract 2023-2024 SY – Roger Reed. A motion was made and carried to approve the Annual Notice of Non-Discrimination. A motion was made and carried to approve/amend the 2022-2023 School Calendar. A motion was made and carried to approve the Superintendent's Annual Attendance Report (SAAR). A motion was made and carried to approve the 2023-2024 PD (Professional Development) Plan.
A motion was made and carried to approve the following consent items: review SBDM Reports; approve Advertisement for Bids – copier lease; approve/surplus items: ChromeBooks, Ipad Carts, Bus #206; approve KSBA Annual Policy update 1st reading; approve KRCC Annual Agreement 2023-2024; approve Overnight/Out of State Trips – Lee County Skills USA June 19 – 24, 2023 – Atlanta, GA (School van to transport Owsley County student Logan Reed/Vocational Student), - FBLA Lee ATC June 26 – July 1, 2023 – Atlanta, GA (School van to transport Owsley County student Sydney Combs/Vocational Student), - FFA Summer Camp June 6-8, 2023 Hardinsburg, KY (School van to transport Owsley County student Sydney Combs/Vocational Student), RISE Leadership Camp at EKU June 5-9, 2023 (Bus pick up ONLY June 9th from EKU); Fundraisers: OCES – Boys & Girls Basketball – Little Caesars Pizza; OCHS – Middle School Boys Basketball – Big Ticket Savings Card in June, Middle School Boys Basketball – Golf Scramble July 29, 2023, Softball – Yard Sale at OCES and the reports from each department. The board acknowledged the personnel action report that was given by the superintendent.
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
