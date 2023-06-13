Moore Care Clinic Attends Owsley County School Board Meeting

The Owsley County Board of Education met in Special Session on Monday, June 5, 2023.  The meeting was called to order by Board Chairperson, Joyce Campbell.  Roll call was done for those in attendance.  A motion was made and carried to approve the Agenda as presented.  A motion was made and carried to approve the Board Meeting Minutes from May 9, 2023.  

     Michael Moore, APRN, FNP-BC, and his wife Tanya (pictured above with daughter and staff member Katilyn Newnam), LPCC-5, gave the board some of the information about their clinic that is located in Beattyville, Kentucky.  The Moore's along with their staff are going to be offering services at the Owsley County Schools.  They will be offering medical as well mental health services for students and staff.  They will also offer counseling.  Tanya informed the board that they have just secured a mobile clinic.  “As a rural health clinic, we have never been able to enter a school building and have a clinic office.  With rural health now and Covid and all the rule changes, they have allowed us to do mobile clinic.This allows us to bring our services on to the grounds, which is amazing.  As of today, we were certified as a VFC Clinic for children.  This allows us to be able to vaccinate children at school and we would be able to bring those on site.  This is not just for children.  We would have private stock also for staff.  We can also do chain of command drug testing on site so that teachers or staff don't have to take a half day off to go have this done.  We are also doing drug testing on kids , as well.  We are doing the Smart Recovery Program in which we do intensive group and individual counseling.  This is a six (6) month program.  They will actually have to graduate from this program.  It is worked 

