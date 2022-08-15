Like a low budget Hollywood horror-flick ‘The Thing That Wouldn’t Go Away” is back. That’s
right folks, even though he’s never really been gone, Donald Trump is back and returning to the
scene of the crime. Less than ten minutes from the very spot where an angry mob attacked and
desecrated the U.S. Capitol, an unapologetic Trump returns to Washington D.C. in the role he
was born to play, the world’s biggest sore loser.
The last time he tried to overthrow American Democracy, now he’s out for revenge along with a cast of zany characters in a brand new illegal caper. All your favorites will be there, Ivanka as the poor little rich girl, Don Jr. as the mean widdle kid and in what can only be called blatant type-casting, Eric as the village idiot.
Rudy Giuliani returns in a scene stealing performance as Drippy, the jail-house lawyer, Steve Bannon reprises his role as the crazy drunk uncle along with Jared Kushner as the creepy, scheming, backstabbing son-in-law. The part of the leg-humping Bulldog will be played by Jim Jordan even Mitch McConnell comes out of his shell for a laugh out loud special appearance.
Narrating this ‘Tale of Two Cities’ will be the soothing voice of Melania Trump along with the colorful anecdotal commentary of Ted Cruz. Directing and pulling the strings of this madcap adventure will be none other than the puppet master himself, Vladimir Putin. And as always starring the one, the only, the smartest man in the world, the Big Mac eatingest man alive, the
greatest ladies’ man since Pepe Le Pew, the nincompoop of narcissism, a magic marker moron,
the doctor of idiotic ramblings, a bona fide legend in his own mind, a man that literally needs no
introduction...so without any further ado, ladies and gentlemen, I give you, Donald J. Trump as
the Giant Orange Blob Thingamajig!!!
Don’t miss this Golden Escalator Production in conjunction with the Treason Trump Corp. and
underwritten by The Central Bank of Russian Federation. So grab a bag of hot buttered popcorn
an ice cold Ale8-One and hang on for the ride of your life...please stay safe my friends.
