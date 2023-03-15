Much has been said and written about the 2020 Presidential election and no doubt, history will have even more to say. But on November 3rd at 11:20 p.m. Fox News became the very first major network to call the state of Arizona for Democrat Joe Biden. You might be surprised to learn that NBC, ABC, CBS and CNN did not make that same call until days later.
Then a funny thing happened, Fox News suddenly realized that by the simple act of reporting the facts, they had inadvertently stirred up a hornet’s nest. The reaction from MAGA Trump supporters was immediate as they violently erupted like a dormant volcano spewing hate and anger, screaming for a retraction. At 2:30 a.m. the following morning Donald Trump declared victory and demanded that all vote counting stop.
The powers that be at Fox News went into a full blown panic mode and in fear of further upsetting Trump, and losing even more viewers, they made a cold calculated decision. They turned their backs on reporting the truth, with honesty and integrity. Instead they chose to ignore reality and fully embracing the “Big Lie” as they charted a new course and sailed away to a land of make-believe, conspiracy theories, alternative facts.
How do we know this? Rupert Murdoch, the Chairman & CEO of News Corp. controls a media empire including Dow Jones & Company, The Wall Street Journal, The Times of London and of course Fox News. Mr. Murdoch testified under oath that he regrets not being stronger in denouncing Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud and in fact called them bull**** and damaging. Murdoch also testified that behind the scenes, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham never believed Trump’s lies but sadly they fully endorsed them on the air.
When Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich said there was no evidence of voter fraud, Tucker Carlson was having none of it. Carlson demanded that she be fired, because in his words, she is hurting the company and our stock prices are down! Laura Ingraham, called Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell a “Nut” and Tucker Carlson texted: ‘Sidney Powell is lying by the way, it’s insane’. Sean Hannity said under oath, he never believed Trump’s lies not even for one second, he knew all along that Trump had lost the election.
Fox News anchor Bret Baier and co-host Martha MacCallum were so worried about their ratings, they said in a Trump environment the game is very different, that instead of reporting the facts, they should consider viewers reactions before calling states for Biden. To billionaire Rupert Murdoch the 8th richest man in the world, it was never about the truth instead it was strictly a financial transaction. While still under oath he admitted as much “it was not red or blue, it was green” now that is one sad commentary. That’s right folks, “GREED” one of the oldest reasons in the world.
For the love of money is the root of all evil: which, while some coveted after, they pierced themselves through with many sorrows…please stay safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.