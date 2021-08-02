It’s been said that absence makes the heart grow fonder, but we also know that too much separation, too much distance and the heart breaks. One of the many terrible consequences of Covid-19 is the time lost with family, friends and loved ones. The Scottish writer, Samuel Smiles, once said that “Lost wealth may be replaced by industry, lost knowledge by study, lost health by temperance or medicine, but lost time is gone forever”.
First published in 1897, the “War of the Worlds”, a science fiction novel by H.G. Wells, told the story of how an alien invasion of Martians attempting to take over our planet, eventually met their fate. Not with military might and the machines of war but through a bacterial infection of earthly pathogens. Now here we are 124 years later, and SARS-CoV-2, a microscopic virus 2,000 times smaller than a dust mite has brought the whole world to its’ knees.
According to the latest numbers by the World Health Organization there have been more than 3,646,968,156 vaccine doses administered, 194 million confirmed cases and 4,158,041 Covid deaths, although the Institute for Health Metrics & Evaluation put the world wide death toll at an alarming 6.9 million. It’s with disappointment that I say the United States is still leading the world in the number of Covid deaths at 626,172.
Sadly, 1 in 4 Americans have not taken or intend to take the Covid vaccine, and the reasons for not doing so vary. Many simply refuse to believe the virus is a real threat, others are more concerned about the possible side effects, both real and imaginary. Then there are those with a deep mistrust of science, government agencies like the Food & Drug Administration, Center for Disease Control and other Medical Institutions. In their own special sub-category are all the folks that peddle in conspiracy theories, like the vaccine causes infertility, Autism, even changing your DNA. Or in conjunction with telecommunication towers, your whole body becomes magnetic. My personal favorite, it’s a secret government program to implant a microchip designed to keep track of everyone. News flash, Uncle Sam already knows where you are!
In 1952 the United States was in the middle of a Polio epidemic, there were 3,145 deaths and more than 21,000 were left with disabling paralysis. Thanks to Dr. Salk’s Polio Vaccine, not a single case has been detected in the U.S. since 1980. Smallpox claimed the lives of almost 500 million people in the 20th century, but in 1979, following a successful vaccination program, the World Health Organization was able to declare the global eradication of Smallpox.
Today, thanks to God and the prayers of millions of people around the world, science has developed a vaccine to battle the deadly effects of Covid-19...please stay safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.