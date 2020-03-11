What a fantastic week and weekend it was and even with the rain, it looks like it will be slow and spread out so we won’t have flooding issues. Keep your fingers crossed.
The hot topic in the news right now is the Corona Virus. I know It’s difficult to not be afraid, but Governor Beshear is doing a great job of letting the commonwealth know what the issues are, what actions are being taken and letting us know we will all get through this together.
What do you do? Wash your hands a lot. Don’t touch your face. If sick, don’t go to work. If you are concerned about shaking hands, don’t shake. Clean surfaces with bleach products to kill viruses. Practice social separation, don’t bunch up in groups, keep a few feet between you and others. If you are older and have underlying medical conditions, it is recommended you don’t fly and don’t go on cruises. The EMS service is up to speed and the Emergency Management Director is briefed daily by Frankfort on the current situation. As of this writing, six people have tested positive for the virus in Kentucky with no fatalities.
On the Recreational Center Front, I have had a good conversation with representatives from Kentucky Mountain Missions and their accountant has answered some of my questions and I have asked some more. I hope to see the financial books soon. I am looking forward to this being resolved. The Mission has done a great job of providing community service and the tax payers have put in tens of thousands to help. This joint effort led to a building that once was abandoned being worth an estimated $1,000,000 that provides pizza, a climbing wall, a bowling alley, and fitness center to the community.
As for the ambulance service, so far this month, we have over 40 runs and we have to vote at this week’s Fiscal Court meeting on whether to add them ambulance staff to our full time set of employees and start paying benefits. This means we will jump from about $19000 a pay period to about $26,000 a pay period for 13 full time employees who provide 24/7 coverage in two ambulances. We have adequate money in the budget this year to cover the added expense and my budget proposal for next year has the cost covered. Based on six months of service, the budget I propose will have up to $341,000 put aside in the general budget in case we need it. We are making roughly 30% on all our runs based on Medicare and Medicaid payments. We continue to find ways to collect more.
I know I am preaching this one to death, but Census Day is April 01. Any day now you should be getting your Census Forms in the mail. Please fill them out accurately. Please encourage neighbors, friends and family to fill theirs out. Once you receive the form, you can call in your answers and have help, send them in on the internet, mail them back or wait and have someone come visit you to fill it out. Funding for everything in the county is dependent on an accurate count along with how our legislative districts are drawn. Please help make every person count.
Wednesday night there is a meeting of the 150th Birthday committee. All are invited to attend and contribute to the festivities. It’s at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Don’t forget Fiscal Court at 6 p.m Thursday March 12 in the Courthouse.
