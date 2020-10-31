If there’s something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call...Ghostbusters! But when your waterline breaks and you’re standing in your basement in two feet of water, you better call Saul, but only if he happens to be a plumber.
When your car stops running and leaves you stranded, I hope you have the number of a good mechanic, and if you’re ever in need of immediate medical attention, somebody please call a doctor! Now for most people this is just plain old common sense, but in Donald Trump’s White House, common sense is a commodity that’s in short supply. Especially for Donald Trump, a man with a ravenous ego that must constantly be fed, yet so thin skinned and fragile he can never admit to being wrong about anything, even the most insignificant of issues.After a lifetime of false brav dounqualified privilege, obstinance and belittling those less fortunate, he deludes himself into believing that he’s always the smartest person in the room. Trump is like Wile E. Coyote, that rare breed of “Super-Maximus-Genius”, who knows more than everybody, the Generals, the Meteorologists, the Scientists and even the Epidemiologists, the real experts in infectious diseases.
After almost nine months the Covid-19 virus is still raging across our Nation out of control, with more than 8,890,481 reported cases of infection, a death toll of 230,512 and on Friday Oct. 23rd we hit an all time high of more than 83,000 infections in a single day! Yet Donald Trump is pouting like a toddler in need of a diaper change, complaining that the “Fake News” is all about Covid, Covid, Covid! In what can only be defined as a new level of detached reality, Trump boldly claims we have the virus under control, it’s almost over, we’re rounding the turn and after November the 4th, we won’t even hear about it anymore!
How much longer do we have to put up with the idiotic ramblings of this real estate condo salesman with zero credentials in science or medicine. We’re not rounding the turn Mr. President we’re going in circles, and you’re the Grand Marshal leading the parade.
Just how concerned is Donald Trump and his cast of enablers, about the health, safety and well being of the American public? Here’s an actual posting from the Republican National Committee on President Trump’s priorities for a second term: Establish a permanent manned presence on the Moon and send the very first manned mission to Mars! One can only hope that Trump is on that flight, but in the name of Interstellar peace, we should at least give a heads- up to the good people of Mars. In a recent interview Trump said he deserves an “A-plus” for his handling of the Coronavirus that in fact he’s done a fantastic job and has no regrets and there’s not much he would do differently!
Well, Mr. President that’s why so many of us are concerned about the prospect of four more years of your lies, self-induced failure and incompetence. No President can be expected to know everything or be right about everything, but Donald Trump is in way over his head and completely out of his depth. At a time when our Nation needs a real leader, with real courage and a real plan to battle the coronavirus, Trump is afraid to even step into the ring. Instead he cries, ”Don’t blame me!” and points at his opponent and says “what has Joe Biden done”. Does Trump really need a reminder that Joe Biden is not the President, yet. Don’t look now but there’s a knock-out punch headed your way Mr. President, and that ringing sound you hear means your down and out for the count.
Please remember to “VOTE” and stay safe as we pray for those afflicted with this deadly virus and the families that have lost loved ones.
