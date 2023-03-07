Without question finding areas of common ground between Democrats and Republicans can
be difficult. But folks, surely we can at least agree that Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor
Greene is a card carrying member of the Cuckoo Coalition and is completely divorced from
reality. She admires Vladimir Putin and fully supports his invasion of Ukraine. She has suggested
that Nancy Pelosi should be executed for treason, global warming is actually a healthy thing for
people and the 9/11 attacks were conducted by the Federal government. And the list goes on...
Now the ‘Bride of Trumpenstein’ is demanding that President Joe Biden be impeached or we
be granted a National divorce. Separating our Nation into Red and Blue states, which would
mean the dissolution of the United States of America. Furthermore, if a Democrat chose to
move to a Red state they must first forfeit their right to vote for 5 years. So apparently we’re
also throwing away the Constitution, after all it’s just a collection of meaningless words written
on a piece of crumbling old paper.
Wouldn’t that make our Founding Fathers so very proud after fighting and defeating the
British in the American Revolutionary War. Establishing the right that gives you the freedom to
shout out your treasonous hate filled rants like a ruptured sewer hole. So the 1,126,418 lives
lost on both sides in the tragic and bloody Civil War means nothing? W.W. I was the war to
end all wars, with 320,518 Americans losing their lives. But sadly, the fighting was not over.
In W.W. II there were 1,076,245 American deaths, in the Korean War: 128,650,
Vietnam: 211,454, the Gulf War: 1,143 and after the attacks on 9/11 more than 59,000 gave
their lives defending our GREAT NATION. After the Twin Towers fell, it was the flag of the
United States of America flying defiantly over the carnage in the dawn’s early light and don’t
you forget it.
The slave loving state of Georgia went down this deadly road of insanity in 1861 and paid
dearly. General Tecumseh Sherman made his infamous March to the Sea, leaving the city of
Atlanta nothing more than a pile of smoldering ashes. Confederate author Mary Boykin Chestnut
wrote this sad passage in her diary, “Since Atlanta, I have felt as if we are going to be wiped off
the Earth”
Of course, little Miss Marjorie has thought all of this through. So say goodbye to the
$18 billion a year in Federal funding. I guess the 2 million elderly folks on Social Security and
the 1.5 million working poor on Federal food stamps will just have to somehow make do. Just
since 2018, Georgia has received more than $308 million in emergency FEMA aid. Maybe she
can get her supreme leader Donald Trump to use his magic marker and keep out all those nasty
hurricanes. Oh, and you can forget about all that dirty Socialist Infrastructure Bill money signed
by President Joe Biden, which grants the State of Georgia $9.2 billion over the next five years.
I’m sure you can patch the 3,000 miles of bad highways and the 374 failing bridges with your
own load of bullshit. So pucker up and kiss goodbye to the $100 million for High Speed
Internet, $67 million for lead pipe replacement, $42 million for safe drinking water and $193
million for power grids.
I’d say that Uncle Sam has been very generous to the State of Georgia and now you want to
run away from home. Marjorie claims that everyone she talks to feels the exact same way! Well
alright if you say so, just don’t let the door hit you on the ass on your way out baby...please
stay safe my friends.
